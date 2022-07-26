BD migrants remit $1.64 billion in 21 days

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.643 billion as remittance during first 21 days in the running month of July, according to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics.

In local currency the amount is worth Tk156.06 billion (Tk95 per dollar) which means per day average Tk7.43 billion were sent in 21 days of July-the first month of the current fiscal year.

The central bank data says in financial year 2021-2022 (FY22) the expatriates sent $21.3 billion through banking channels which is 15.11 per cent higher over the last fiscal. In the last financial year (2020-2021) the inbound remittance was $24.78 billion.

Whereas in last June the amount of inbound remittance was $1.84 billion which was $48 million less than the month of May of $1.89 billion. In last June the expatriates sent $1.95 billion.

Sector insiders said expatriates financially benefit by sending remittances through formal channels. So, they have steered away from using hundi to send money.

If the government adjusted the dollar rate with formal channels, remittances through banks would increase further, they added

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Bank has relaxed the requirement for availing 2.5 per cent cash incentive for inward remittances over $5000. From now on migrant workers can get the incentives without submitting any documents for money above $5000. Earlier remitters needed to submit remittance-related documents. This new facility will be available until further notice.

According to Bangladesh Bank. Islami Bank Bangladesh collected the highest amount of remittance among all scheduled commercial banks.







