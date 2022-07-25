Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Climate change could spark conflict, political turmoil, research finds

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Staff Correspondent

From record-breaking and deadly heatwaves in western Europe to a severe drought in the Horn of Africa, the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly clear and concerning.
But experts say insufficient attention is being paid to the knock-on effects of extreme weather events, and warn that they could jeopardise already fragile political stability around the globe by fuelling mass migration, food insecurity, and conflict.
Climate hazards even threaten to destabilise powerful players such as China and Brazil, which could have severe consequences for the rest of the world, according to a new report by risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft.
As the impacts of climate change become more severe, they are expected to lead to "cascading" risks around the world.
This means they trigger chains of events which can eventually lead to political and economic turmoil.
For example, climate change can damage agricultural livelihoods, forcing farmers to abandon their land and move to cities. That may lead to urban overcrowding and pressure on infrastructure, which can in turn fuel civil unrest.Climate-related pressures act as a catalyst
~    for complex social and political issues which might already be "bubbling under" in countries, said the report's lead author Will Nichols.
"The very nature of these risks makes them quite difficult to define and plan for," he said, urging governments and companies to put more effort into understanding them.
The report judges the vulnerability of 196 countries across 32 issues - including their exposure to climate hazards, natural resource security and poverty levels - using its own risk data along with information from sources like the World Bank.
It categorises countries into three groups: "insulated" nations that are most resilient to cascading risks; those which are most "vulnerable"; and "precarious" countries in between.
The "vulnerable" group broadly consists of developing nations in Africa and Asia which are bearing the brunt of climate impacts.
The "insulated" group, of predominantly wealthier countries in Europe and North America, are strengthened by factors such as food security, strong governance and robust social policies.
The report pays particular attention to "precarious" countries, such as Brazil, Russia and Saudi Arabia, because of their global geopolitical importance.
Nichols said these nations have fractures that could weaken their response against large-scale emerging threats.
"The political situation in a country can change very quickly," he said. "There's countries like Brazil, for example, that are very close to teetering into that bottom category."
In Brazil, the report says the decline in good governance under far-right President Jair Bolsonaro could reduce the nation's resilience in the face of worsening climate impacts, with much riding on October's election.
Especially considering the global influence of these major economies, experts say climate threats could have a significant impact on international affairs.
"No matter what international security issue you care about, climate change will affect it in some way," said Erin Sikorsky, director of the US-based Center for Climate and Security.
While it is "overly simplistic" to say that climate change directly causes war, it can amplify the risk and make conflict more likely, she added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change could spark conflict, political turmoil, research finds
HC wants to know steps taken against ‘gangster’ UNO
City dwellers stuck on the road as traffic came to a standstill
Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
43rd BCS written test starts in 8 cities at a time
US dollar price in kerb market jumps to record high at Tk 105
Fair polls not possible sans help of people, political parties : EC
BD hosts D-8 ministerial on Wednesday


Latest News
Deal foreign threats to election politically: CEC urges political parties
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft