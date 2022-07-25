Video
HC wants to know steps taken against ‘gangster’ UNO

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Sunday asked the government to inform it on what departmental action has been taken against Teknaf Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Mohammad Kaisar Khosru for making abusive comments to a local journalist over a report.
The HC bench comprising Justice Nazrul Islam
    Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat came up with the directive in a suo motu move following a media report on the matter.
The HC bench said such language from a first-class officer is totally unacceptable and offensive. No one but a wrong-headed person can use such a language, the HC added.
Senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan drew the HC's attention to the incident of Teknaf UNO Kaisar Khasru abusing a journalist in vulgar language.
"One of the judges said the UNO's remarks were like those of a gangster and unbecoming to a responsible official. The senior judge described them as 'wrong-headed'," the lawyer said.
The Senior Judge of the HC bench said the remarks made by UNO are extremely objectionable. It is unfortunate and unacceptable.
"Journalists are a mirror to society. They are the fourth estate of the State. If they have committed any offence, the law or the press council can handle it. But no one can abuse them in this way," the HC bench said.
Later, the HC bench asked the Deputy Attorney General Amin Uddin Manik to inform the court what action the district administration had taken against Khosru.
Manik, who represented the State at the hearing, said, "Some homes had been built for the homeless in Cox's Bazar and a journalist for the Dhaka Post wrote a report about how they were being inundated. The UNO swore at the journalist about this article."
The court instructed Manik to make inquiries on the matter. "The UNO has apologised, but even so, the district administration says it will take administrative action. I will discuss the matter with the Deputy Commissioner and inform the court," Manik said after coming out from the court.
The issue was also brought to the district administration's attention and they summoned both sides for a meeting. The UNO apologised for the insults and asked for forgiveness.
Several homes built for homeless people under the Ashrayan Project next to the Naf River in Teknaf were recently waterlogged due to the tide and the rain, causing difficulties for residents.
On Thursday, the Dhaka Post ran a story about the situation, filed by its Cox's Bazar Correspondent Saidul Islam Farhad. Later that night, the UNO called Farhad from his government phone number and hurled insults at him.
An audio recording of the conversation then spread on social media.


