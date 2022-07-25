Video
43rd BCS written test starts in 8 cities at a time

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 327
Staff Correspondent

Written tests of the 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examination began on Sunday simultaneously in the centers of eight divisional cities - Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Barishal, Khulna, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.
The test of 43rd BCS will continue till July 31, according to Bangladesh Public Service
    Commission (BPSC).
The authority has not allowed carrying mobile phone, any kind of electronic devices, calculator, book and bags into the examination centers.
Some 15,229 successful candidates, who come out in the preliminary tests out of total 3,21,950 aspirants appeared the preliminary tests, have been sitting for the written test.
Earlier, the results of 43rd BCS preliminary tests were published on January 20 this year where 15,229 candidates come out successful. Some 3,21,950 aspirants took part in the preliminary test held on October 29, 2021.
As many as 4,35,190 job seekers applied to attend the BCS preliminary test last year.
The government will recruit some 1,814 officers in different cadres from the BCS, according to the BPSC.
Of them, 300 officers will be recruited in admin cadre, 11 in police, 25 in foreign cadre, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs and 19 in cooperatives cadre.


