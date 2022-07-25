US dollar price in kerb market jumps to record high at Tk 105

The price of US dollar on Sunday increased by at least Tk2.50 in a day and stood at Tk105 in the kerb market as its higher demand continues due to import pressure and holding the foreign currency by sellers.

However, the greenback was sold at Tk102.50 on last Thursday.

According to traders, the price of dollar rose to Tk104 last May amid global tension following the Russia-Ukraine war. The rise has been linked to the swelling demand for

dollars compared to its supply in the open market.

A Motijheel Commercial Area based money changer said many customers are coming to us to buy dollars but fewer people are coming to sell. The demand for dollars has increased, but the supply has not increased, so the price has spiked, he said.

The Bangladeshi taka has been continuously facing a steep devaluation against US dollar as the soaring import payments have created an acute shortage of the greenback in the banking sector. The Bangladesh Bank has so far depreciated the taka six times in this year.

The shortage of the greenback has already created instability in the foreign exchange market, which is why the BB now tries to restore discipline in the market by depreciating the local currency, a BB official said.

Bankers blame the rising import payments for the ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange regime.

The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the supply chain around the world, which subsequently pushed up the commodity prices in the global market. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has deepened the crisis, they said.












