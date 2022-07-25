Video
Home Front Page

Fair polls not possible sans help of people, political parties : EC

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315
Staff Correspondent 

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said, "If people are not interested to exercise their voting rights, then we must understand that there is a sickness in the democracy of the country and democracy has become adulterated."
CEC has made the comment at the closing speech after discuss with three political parties on Sunday.   
Habibul Awal said, "It is not possible for the EC alone to hold a fair, impartial and participatory election in the country. Fair elections require the cooperation of the people and all political parties."
Stating that voters are discouraged from voting, he said, "Voters have to come to polling stations to keep democracy alive. If they do not come to the polling station, it will be understood that democracy is sick, democracy has become contaminated."
Reassuring the political parties, the Habibul Awal said, "We have to fulfill our responsibilities within the power we have. We will try our best to fulfill that responsibility."
    EC scheduled to participate with four political parties on Sunday.
On Sunday EC discuss with the Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan.
Dialogue with the four parties was scheduled for Sunday. Meanwhile, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) did not participate in the dialogue. Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) and Islami Andolan Bangladesh participated in the dialogue at separate times.
Jasad has demanded a strict ban on the use of religion in elections. Besides, the party has claimed that the participation or exclusion of any political party in the election is their own decision.
A 16-member delegation led by Jasar president Hasanul Haq Inu attend meeting with the EC.
In the written statement said, "The EC should not be involved or comment on the participation or exclusion of any political party in any elections. Because the EC is not an arbitral body of political disputes."
It was mentioned in the speech, "According to the constitution and law, there is no alternative to hold the national elections and other elections on time. It is the responsibility of the EC to complete all the preparations for conducting all elections."  
Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan has demanded that the National Assembly elections should be done in three days instead of being done all over the country in one day.
Acting President of the party Advocate M Abu Naser Talukdar and General Secretary Abul Bashar Muhammad Zainul Abedin Zubair presented 9 point demands in a written statement.
The Bangladesh Khelafat Andolon does not want the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) in the upcoming 12th national elections. At the same time, the party presented 40 proposals including giving away reserved seats for women in the parliament. The party also called for the re-introduction of the no vote in the ballot paper.


