BD hosts D-8 ministerial on Wednesday

Bangladesh is set to host the 20th session of the Council of Ministers of D-8, also known as Developing-8 on Wednesday, July 27 next with a special focus on food and energy security.

The D-8, is an organization for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the meeting virtually, however, the 45th session of the D-8 Commission will starts

from today (Monday) and will conclude tomorrow, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday while briefing the media at his office.

"Energy and food security is a global issue that will be discussed at the meeting, however, trade, tourism and climate change are some of the areas that will get focus as there is much scope for cooperation in these areas," Momen said.

The D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, is facing inflation, is planning to explore around $500 billion market in next five years through comprehensive economic partnership agreements.

However, the D-8 countries like Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey have $5 trillion market in size. The member countries want to explore about $500 billion market through comprehensive deals among the member countries.

The Foreign Minister said food security issue will be discussed largely. "We would like to share our expertise with other friends. There is a much scope for cooperation."

"We will discuss on how the trade can further be expanded," he said, adding that the intra-trade is likely to be boosted through proper implementation of the D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA).

The D-8 Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), signed on 13th May, 2006 in Bali, Indonesia is regarded as one of the most tangible outcomes of D-8 cooperation in trade.

The agreement has been a manifestation of the mutual desire to deepen trade relations among Member States and marked the beginning of economic dialogue at a higher level.

The PTA, after many rounds of discussions and multilateral negotiations, became effective as of 25th August, 2011 onwards.

He said though some of the D-8 countries showed maturity in the tourism sector, Bangladesh has scope to do more and gain through cooperation.

The foreign minister said the D-8 meeting to be held on July 27 will take decision about Azerbaijan's membership.

He said some foreign ministers of the D-8 countries will be represented by their colleagues at the meeting.

The objectives of D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation are to improve member states' position in the global economy, diversify and create new opportunities in trade relations, enhance participation in decision-making at international level, and improve standards of living.

The establishment of D-8 was announced officially through the Istanbul Declaration of Summit of Heads of State/Government on June 15, 1997.













