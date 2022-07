Fair polls not possible sans help of people, political parties : EC

US dollar price in kerb market jumps to record high at Tk 105

City dwellers stuck on the road as traffic came to a standstill

HC wants to know steps taken against ‘gangster’ UNO

You Might Also Like

You Might Also Like

A teacher of KA Hamid Govt Primary School in the city's Narinda taking a class lesson during load-shedding amid the scorching heat on Sunday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

A teacher of KA Hamid Govt Primary School in the city's Narinda

Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury

Developed & Maintenance by i2soft

Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.E-mail: [email protected]