Energy saving plan fails to attract public attention: DG Power Cell

The measures taken by the government to save 1,000 MW of electricity from "energy savings programme" has failed to get public response in the area-wise load-shedding schedule that started last Tuesday.

"We have a plan to cut 10 per cent use of liquid fuel to save energy and precious dollar but people are madly collecting diesel from the petrol pumps to run their generators, which in turn increased the use of diesel, So, our calculation was wrong, people are not taking any austerity measures. However, we once again urge people to save power for the greater interest of the country," Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain told the Daily Observer on Sunday.

He admitted that due to this failure, load-shedding has been increased, people are facing more than two-hours of power outage every day.

From the early morning of Sunday, the DESCO authority has started to cut power three times in the day. However, the Kafrul area has experienced three time load shedding on Saturday night.

"PDB generated a total of 12,313 MW of electricity against a demand for 14,000 MW projected demand. The power cut was planned to be 1,687 MW to cover the gap between demand and supply," said Shamim Hasan, Director Public Relations, of the state-owned Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB).

Reports of power distribution agencies--DPDC,

REB, NESCO and PDB--showed that they have to go for three hours planned load-shedding on Sunday. Rampant power cuts occurred in different areas, the official admitted.

The General Manager of Polli Bidyut Somity (PBS) did not want to talk about the power cut situation but our correspondents across the country apprised that the Northern part of the country are facing sever load-shedding.

"Barapukuria Coal Power Plant is the main source of electricity in the northern part, government manage the situation trough running the three diesel fired power plants, unfortunately, all are stopped now, the NESCO and REB are the worst sufferers of this situation," a senior official of the Power Division said.

The country's northern part is now facing 8 to 10 hours of power cut every day, it is a fact, the official said.

"We have to cut 1,800 to 2,000 MW of power from the system on an average every day, we are getting only 5,500 MW to 6,500 MW of electricity against the demand of 8,500 MW, our officials and employees are facing sever public rebuke as they have failed to satisfy the consumers queries about load-shedding," a senior official of REB told this correspondent.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources has conducted a meeting with senior officials and asked them to monitor the situation. He also sought support from the Ministry of Commerce and the law enforcing agencies to implement the power saving programme across the country.











