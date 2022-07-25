5 killed, 20 injured as train rams bus at Sreepur

At least five passengers of a bus were killed and 20 others injured as a train rammed the bus at Sreepur in Gazipur on Sunday.

Station Master of Sreepur Rail Station Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the matter.

The accident occurred around 7:30am at Maijpara rail crossing on the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route. At least 15 to 20 readymade garment

workers were also injured in the accident at Maijpara rail crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.

A Mymensingh-bound 'Balaka Express' train hit a bus, carrying some readymade garment employees, at the rail crossing, leaving two dead on the spot. Another three died on the way to Mymensingh.

Jaydebpur Railway Police Outpost In-charge ASI Shahidul Islam confirmed the accident news. Two of the deceased among five were identified as Rahima Khatun and Priya.













