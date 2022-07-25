Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

5 killed, 20 injured as train rams bus at Sreepur

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 313
Our Correspondent

At least five  passengers of a bus were killed and 20 others injured as a train rammed the bus at Sreepur in Gazipur on Sunday.
Station Master of Sreepur Rail Station Harun-or-Rashid confirmed the matter.
The accident occurred around 7:30am at Maijpara rail crossing on the Joydebpur-Mymensingh route. At least 15 to 20 readymade garment
    workers were also injured in the accident at Maijpara rail crossing on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway.
A Mymensingh-bound 'Balaka Express' train hit a bus, carrying some readymade garment employees, at the rail crossing, leaving two dead on the spot. Another three died on the way to Mymensingh.
Jaydebpur Railway Police Outpost In-charge ASI Shahidul Islam confirmed the accident news.  Two of the deceased among five were identified as Rahima Khatun and Priya.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Climate change could spark conflict, political turmoil, research finds
HC wants to know steps taken against ‘gangster’ UNO
City dwellers stuck on the road as traffic came to a standstill
Russia says Odessa strikes hit Western arms
43rd BCS written test starts in 8 cities at a time
US dollar price in kerb market jumps to record high at Tk 105
Fair polls not possible sans help of people, political parties : EC
BD hosts D-8 ministerial on Wednesday


Latest News
Deal foreign threats to election politically: CEC urges political parties
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft