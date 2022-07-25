BB’s loan scheduling move to create liquidity crisis: Salehuddin

The Bangladesh Bank' (BB) latest move of giving relaxation to bank borrowers in rescheduling loans will create liquidity crisis in the banks.

The central bank's former governor Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said this while talking at a seminar titled 'Recent Economic Challenges: How Risky Is It?' organized by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in the city on Sunday.

He said currently the overall banking sector is facing various challenges and a section of people is dominating it. Before bringing any change in banking sector rules and regulation, people's participation is absent, there is no revisit in existing rules and even a vested group dominates in formulating policies. Banking sector is like nerve of the economy. If this sector is affected the entire economy also becomes affected.

The former governor also said good governance is absent banking and he said default loans recovery must be strengthened.

Among other discussants in the seminar were former caretaker government economic advisor Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam, Power and Participation Research Centre (PPRC)'s Executive Chairman Hossain Zillur Rahman, Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology Professor M Tamim, CPD honorable fellow Professor Mustafizur Rahman and FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu were present in the seminar.

In the seminar the CPD Executive Director

Fahmida Khatun delivered key note speech while the think tank's research director Dr Khandaker Golam Moazzem moderated the seminar.

Mirza AzizuL Islam said, "Diagnosis of a disease is easy but its medication is difficult and same is about economy."

He said banking is in grave concern and it is uncertain whether the existing fixed rate of interest is logical or not. He said income discrimination is rising and in the coming days challenges should be faced and people should be aware of this.

Mustafizur Rahman said, "Our competitiveness is declining." He said macroeconomic problems are being concentrated. To avoid this though the government has taken few measures, few factors on keeping foreign currency in the country should be taken. In particular capital flight should be stopped as currently over invoicing is on rise and foreign currencies are going aboard illegally.

M Tamim said oil based power plant was good for 4 to 6 years but it has been running for more than 10 years. At the ongoing crisis it is urgent to move on to coal fired power generation. "Apart from it now we have to think about renewable energy also", he said.

Mostafa Azad Chowdhury Babu said the government has taken steps to overcome ongoing problems by implementing area based load shedding. Due to this many factories have reduced productions and some are running their own captive power plants. He said many factories are purchasing extra amount of diesel to run captive plants which is increasing costs of production. "But we hope the existing problem will not persist long and shortly we will overcome it" He said.

Hossain Zillur Rahman said, "Transition to developing country may face trouble as currently we are lagging behind in few SDG goals."

Poverty has increased in recent time, he said and added job crisis is also becoming acute.









