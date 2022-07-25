Pak HC removes distorted BD flag from Facebook after protests

The High Commission of Pakistan in Dhaka has removed the image of a combination of Bangladesh and Pakistan's national flags from its Facebook page after protests.

The high commission used the image, in which the crescent moon and a star from the Pakistani flag were inserted into the red and green flag of Bangladesh, as the cover photo of the page some days ago.

Activists and netizens alleged Pakistan belittled and distorted Bangladesh's flag.

Muktijuddho Mancha is a group of activists working in the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War that Bangladesh won over Pakistan to end nearly two decades of suppression. It issued a statement condemning the high commission's action.

Shahriar Kabir is president of Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee that seeks justice for the crimes against humanity committed by the Pakistani forces and their local collaborators during the war. He described the "distortion" of Bangladesh's flag as an "audacious" act.

He demanded a tough official protest lodged by the Sheikh Hasina government against the use of the image by the high commission.

Facing questions from journalists over the issue at his office on Sunday morning, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said the government had asked the Pakistani high commission to remove the image.

"They [Pakistani high commission] told us they did not do it with an ulterior motive. We told them it would be better if they removed [the image]."

"They must oblige if we have an objection. We said we didn't like it. I hope they will remove it."

The photo was still there some time after the foreign minister spoke to the journalists. The high commission removed it later.

The high commission had also explained why it used the photo, Momen said. "They do it in all the countries, but haven't faced any objections."

They sent samples of similar photos of their flag with the flags of Singapore, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia, according to Momen. -bdnews24.com











