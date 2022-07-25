Video
Tk 1.25cr Loan Forgery Case

Sonali Bank MD, 6 officers get 17-yr jail terms

2 businessmen jailed for 8 years

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 371
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court convicted and sentenced eight people including the former managing director (MD) of Sonali Bank to 17-year imprisonment each and another Sonali Bank's  Officer to eight years imprisonment in a case filed over embezzling Tk 1.25 crore through loan forgery.
Judge Md Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Sessions Judge Court-5 pronounced the judgement in presence of four accused on Sunday.
The eight  convicts are former MD Humayun Kabir, DMD Mainul Haque, GMs Noni Gopal Nath, and Mir Mohidur Rahman, AGMs Kamrul Hossain Khan and Saiful Hasan. Paragon Knit Composite Ltd MD Saiful Islam Raza and Director
    Abdullah Al Mamun.
One other convict, who was awarded eight years jail term, is DGM Sheikh Altaf Hossain.
The court fined the accused Tk 1.25 crore to be paid by the accused in equal share.
Of the nine, Mainul Haque, Mir Mohidur Rahman, Sheikh Altaf Hossain and Kamrul Hossain Khan were present during the pronouncement of the judgment and were sent to jail after issuing of conviction warrant. The other convicts are yet to be arrested.
Assistant Director Moshiur Rahman of ACC filed the case with Ramna Police Station on January 1 in 2013 for embezzlement of taka 1.25 crore. After an investigation the ACC submitted charge sheet accusing nine on May 22 in 2014.
The same court framed charges against the nine on April 6 in 2015.
Some 44 prosecution witnesses out of a total 60 testified in the court.


