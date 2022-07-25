Video
Three of a family die in car plunge

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondent 

CUMILLA, July, 24: Three members of a family were killed as a private car veer off the road, hit a wayside tree and plunged into a ditch at Eliotganj in the district this morning.
The deceased were identified as Giasuddin Mahmud Farazi, 52, his wife Jahanara Akter, 48, and his sister-in-law Salma Akter, 27. Giasuddin was the Assistant Land Officer of Feni.
In charge of Eliotganj Highway police camp Premdhan Mojumder said the accident occurred at round 7:30am on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway. Giasuddin Farazi, Jahanara and Salma died on the spot, he added.
Premdhan also said the car heading towards Feni plunged into the ditch hitting after a roadside tree.  Bodies were carried to Eliotganj Highway police camp.


