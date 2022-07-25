Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BR takes project to renovate Kalurghat Rly Bridge

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 314
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM July 24: Bangladesh Railway has taken a project to renovate the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge at a cost of Taka 8 crore before the operation of the train movement in Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.
The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the River Karnaphuly with the rest of the country has now become dilapidated. This 239 -metre long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people, it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.
This is now in dilapidated condition. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge. For this reason, the government has decided to repair it making it suitable for movement of speedy train to Cox's Bazar over this bridge.
In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has selected a team of experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for conducting a feasibility study.
The BUET team demanded an amount of Taka 12.65 crore. But the Railway authority has now reduce it to an amount of Taka 8 crore after holding several meetings with the BUET team.
Bangladesh Railway is seeking the technical assistance from the BUET team to enhance the capability of the existing age-old bridge. Railway sources said, the present speed of the train movement on the existing bridge is 10- km per hour.
Railway sources further said that an agreement with the BUET team of experts is expected to be signed in the next week.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BR takes project to renovate Kalurghat Rly Bridge
BD people are pious, not fanatics: Kamal
Communal violence tarnishing BD’s image: Citizen’s Platform
Vaccinated people better protected: DGHS
2 killed in AC explosion in Gazipur
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury expressed his solidarity with  Mohiuddin Rony
Ashrayan home owners gloat over new-found permanent address
PM urges youths to take up fish processing for livelihood and earn foreign exchange


Latest News
Deal foreign threats to election politically: CEC urges political parties
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft