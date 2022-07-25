BR takes project to renovate Kalurghat Rly Bridge

CHATTOGRAM July 24: Bangladesh Railway has taken a project to renovate the existing century-old Kalurghat Railway Bridge at a cost of Taka 8 crore before the operation of the train movement in Chattogram-Cox's Bazar rail line.

The existing Kalurghat Railway Bridge an old bridge, once the only link between the southern region of Chattogram division on the bank of the River Karnaphuly with the rest of the country has now become dilapidated. This 239 -metre long bridge was installed as a simple rail bridge of steel structure between Janalihut and Gomdandi railway stations in 1930. The bridge was commissioned for operation of trains in Chattogram-Dohazari section in the year 1931. Thirty-one years after its inauguration, considering the suffering of the people, it was modified with decking and carpeting and turned into a rail and road-bridge in 1962.

This is now in dilapidated condition. The vehicles including the train are moving at great risk over this old bridge. For this reason, the government has decided to repair it making it suitable for movement of speedy train to Cox's Bazar over this bridge.

In this connection, Bangladesh Railway has selected a team of experts from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) for conducting a feasibility study.

The BUET team demanded an amount of Taka 12.65 crore. But the Railway authority has now reduce it to an amount of Taka 8 crore after holding several meetings with the BUET team.

Bangladesh Railway is seeking the technical assistance from the BUET team to enhance the capability of the existing age-old bridge. Railway sources said, the present speed of the train movement on the existing bridge is 10- km per hour.

Railway sources further said that an agreement with the BUET team of experts is expected to be signed in the next week.