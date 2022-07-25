Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BD people are pious, not fanatics: Kamal

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 311
Staff Correspondent 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said there is no room for extremism and militancy in Bangladesh as people of this country are pious, not fanatics.
"We are religious, not fanatics. That's why Bangladesh is not like Syria-Iraq," he said while addressing a book unveiling ceremony at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the city.  Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police published the book titled "Extremism and Terrorism in the View of Islam," Kamal said an attempt was made to turn the country into a militant one, but it was handled with an iron hand.  "We witnessed arson terrorism and setting fire on vehicles and homes. When we controlled those, we saw a new chapter of militancy," he added.
Italian citizen Tabela Caesar was killed in city, Japanese citizen was killed in Rangpur, priest of Iskan temple was killed in Panchagarh, priest of Buddhist temple was killed in Bandarban, Shi'aa mosque came under bomb attack and conspiracies were hatched to launch bomb attack on mosques, the minister said, adding that there was a plan behind those incidents to make Bangladesh a militant state. Noting that an attempt was made to paralyze the country in the name of IS, he said following the attacks in Sholakia Eidgah, Holy Artisan and other places, people all over the world especially America said that Bangladesh is ruined.  "Bangladesh has turned around from there," Kamal added.
Those, who were trying to establish Bangladesh as a failed state, are still active, he said, adding the law enforcement agencies are dealing with it cautiously.  There was an attempt to label Islam as a religion of extremism and terrorism all over the world, the minister said, adding, but that was not possible in Bangladesh though several Muslim countries, including Syria, have been destroyed.
Stating that Islam has never supported militancy and terrorism, Kamal said, those who are killing people in the name of Jihad have no relations with Islam.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BR takes project to renovate Kalurghat Rly Bridge
BD people are pious, not fanatics: Kamal
Communal violence tarnishing BD’s image: Citizen’s Platform
Vaccinated people better protected: DGHS
2 killed in AC explosion in Gazipur
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury expressed his solidarity with  Mohiuddin Rony
Ashrayan home owners gloat over new-found permanent address
PM urges youths to take up fish processing for livelihood and earn foreign exchange


Latest News
Deal foreign threats to election politically: CEC urges political parties
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft