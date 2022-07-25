BD people are pious, not fanatics: Kamal

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Sunday said there is no room for extremism and militancy in Bangladesh as people of this country are pious, not fanatics.

"We are religious, not fanatics. That's why Bangladesh is not like Syria-Iraq," he said while addressing a book unveiling ceremony at Rajarbagh Police Auditorium in the city. Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police published the book titled "Extremism and Terrorism in the View of Islam," Kamal said an attempt was made to turn the country into a militant one, but it was handled with an iron hand. "We witnessed arson terrorism and setting fire on vehicles and homes. When we controlled those, we saw a new chapter of militancy," he added.

Italian citizen Tabela Caesar was killed in city, Japanese citizen was killed in Rangpur, priest of Iskan temple was killed in Panchagarh, priest of Buddhist temple was killed in Bandarban, Shi'aa mosque came under bomb attack and conspiracies were hatched to launch bomb attack on mosques, the minister said, adding that there was a plan behind those incidents to make Bangladesh a militant state. Noting that an attempt was made to paralyze the country in the name of IS, he said following the attacks in Sholakia Eidgah, Holy Artisan and other places, people all over the world especially America said that Bangladesh is ruined. "Bangladesh has turned around from there," Kamal added.

Those, who were trying to establish Bangladesh as a failed state, are still active, he said, adding the law enforcement agencies are dealing with it cautiously. There was an attempt to label Islam as a religion of extremism and terrorism all over the world, the minister said, adding, but that was not possible in Bangladesh though several Muslim countries, including Syria, have been destroyed.

Stating that Islam has never supported militancy and terrorism, Kamal said, those who are killing people in the name of Jihad have no relations with Islam.














