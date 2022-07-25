Communal violence tarnishing BD’s image: Citizen’s Platform

Communal violence in Bangladesh has been increasing in various forms, especially in recent times. The incident in Narail is a glaring example of such incidents, said civil society members.

In the wake of ongoing communal violence in various parts of the country, the Citizen Platform for SDG Implementation, Bangladesh organised a meeting on "Recent Communal Violence: Citizen Response" on Sunday, 24 July, 2022 at the Brac Centre Inn ( Auditorium).

The leaders of civic platforms, representatives of civil society and representatives of affected communities spoke at the meeting.

Citizen Platform for SDG Implementation, Convener of Bangladesh and Fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), Debapriya Bhattacharya said that one of the objectives of this civic protest meeting is to express solidarity with the affected minorities by protesting the recent violent attacks on the minorities and to find a way out of it.

Prominent economist Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation, Kazi Khalikuzzaman Ahmed presided over the meeting.

He also said that in Bangladesh everyone is human, everyone is Bangladeshi- this is the spirit of freedom, the spirit of liberation war.

"We see everyone as a human being with equal rights, equal dignity-where there is no religious or communal difference," he said.

He said that the protest against the recent acts of violence must be continued.

Hamlet Saha, one of the victims of the violent attack in Narail, mentioned that the incident started on the basis of false posts on the social media Facebook that hurt religious sentiments.

After such allegation, the accused of Ashok Saha was handed over to the police but still the houses and shops of the Sanatan religious people are being attacked and set fire ablaze.

Shaheen Anam, Chief Executive of the Foundation for Humanity, said that Civil Society certainly has a responsibility in this regard, but some effective measures should be taken from the member of the law enforcement agencis too.

"Police should take proper action before such situation takes place," she said.

Zakir Hossain, the Executive Director of the Civic initiative, said that a total of 358 attacks on minority houses taken place from 2013 to 2021 and the number of attacks on places of warship was 1,678 during the period.

Besides renowned actor Mamunur Rashid, general secretary of Bangladesh Mahila Parishad Dr. Maleka Banu, Dr. Sarwar Ali, Trustee, Liberation War Museum, former Justice of Bangladesh Supreme Court (Appellate Division) Justice MA Matin, former Government Officer Ali Imam Majumdar, Executive Chief of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association Advocate Saida Rizwana Hasan, Eminent Theater Personality Nasir Uddin Yusuf, Ushatan Talukdar, Professor Kaveri Gayen, distinguished educationist Professor Sirajul Islam Chowdhury and Barrister Sara Hossain also spoke at the discussion meeting.













