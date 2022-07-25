Vaccinated people better protected: DGHS

Though Covid-19 vaccine does not offer a complete prevention from Coronavirus infection but the percentage of the risk is much lower to the vaccinated people from the virus effect said the Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said Prof Dr Abul Bashar Mohammad Khurshid Alam.

The Director General said this to reporters at an event at a city hotel in the capital on Sunday.

Khurshid Alam said, "Vaccines have been invented after the outbreak of the pandemic. It certainly has benefits. Although not a complete immune system, it provides a lot of protection. Most of those who are affected this time do not have to be admitted to the hospital."

"In the ongoing fourth wave of the corona pandemic, 70 per cent of the dead were not vaccinated. It has never been said that people won't die after taking the vaccine. But it will provide some protection," he added.













