2 killed in AC explosion in Gazipur

Gazipur, July 24: Two persons were killed in an air conditioner explosion at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Sunday.

SM Azizul Haque, Assistant Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said the deceased were identified as Sagor, 22, a technician of Casiopriya Fashion Ltd and Sohel, a technician belonging to the AC Company. The explosion occurred at 5:30pm at Casiopriya Fashion. The AC exploded while repair work was going on, said the ASP.











