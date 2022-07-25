Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:55 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

2 killed in AC explosion in Gazipur

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 324
Our Correspondent

Gazipur, July 24: Two persons were killed in an air conditioner explosion at a readymade garment factory in Gazipur Sadar upazila on Sunday.
SM Azizul Haque, Assistant Superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police, said the deceased were identified as Sagor, 22, a technician of Casiopriya Fashion Ltd and Sohel, a technician belonging to the AC Company. The explosion occurred at 5:30pm at Casiopriya Fashion. The AC exploded while repair work was going on, said the ASP.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BR takes project to renovate Kalurghat Rly Bridge
BD people are pious, not fanatics: Kamal
Communal violence tarnishing BD’s image: Citizen’s Platform
Vaccinated people better protected: DGHS
2 killed in AC explosion in Gazipur
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury expressed his solidarity with  Mohiuddin Rony
Ashrayan home owners gloat over new-found permanent address
PM urges youths to take up fish processing for livelihood and earn foreign exchange


Latest News
Deal foreign threats to election politically: CEC urges political parties
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft