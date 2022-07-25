

Ashrayan home owners gloat over new-found permanent address

Usually, people never trust floating people and no one wants to do any transaction and build relationships with such people. So a permanent address is needed to gain trust of the general people of the society. A permanent residence given by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is helping those helpless people to learn about self-respect. Now, they can hope for a life with dignity.

Speech impaired Babu Miah of Magura got a house by sending an SMS to the Prime Minister directly informing about his plight.

Babu Miah is the son of deceased Ghulam Sarwar of Jhenaidah district. After his father's death, he came to Magura with his mother at his maternal grandmother's house. Currently he is a second-year honours student of the History Department of Magura Adarsha College.

Babu Miah's mother Hasna Hena Begum said Babu is the youngest among four children. Babu cannot speak since childhood. After the death of her husband, she has been living in a shack in her father's house with four children for years. As there is no land to build a house, Babu sent an SMS to the Prime Minister requesting for a house. After that, the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissioner gave them a furnished house.

Babu Miah, the speech-impaired college student, wrote, "After my father's death, I stayed with my mother in various houses as there was no land. I got the Prime Minister's mobile number and sent her an SMS asking for a house. The Prime Minister read my letter and ordered the Magura Deputy Commissioner to arrange a house for my family."

"The Deputy Commissioner with the help of Hazrapur Union Parishad Chairman built a house on two decimals of land beside Hazrapur Old Bazar Highway road. I pray to Allah for the Prime Minister," he added.

Priyanka Sarkar is a Class XI student and a beneficiary of Jangaliya Asharyan Project in Magura. Expressing her feelings, she said, "There are seven members in our family. My father is a three-wheeler van driver. We all lived together in a small room in a temple. The money my father used to earn from driving a van was not enough to support the family. Then I thought, if I were a boy, I could work alongside my father and run the family."

"Now I do tuition along with my education and the money I earn from tuition is supportive to run our family very well. Once I was studying and thinking, if I apply for a job, I need a permanent address. I was so upset as we didn't have a permanent address. But today I don't think that anymore. Thanks to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for giving us such a beautiful permanent address," she added.

Priyanka also said, "We got a pucca house with two decimals of land, which was my father's dream."

"As Sheikh Hasina is moving forward with the goal of building Sonar Bangla, I also want to participate in building Sonar Bangla like her," Priyanka hoped.

One other is Sakina Begum, 70. When her husband died in 2001, she fell into trouble and got worried about the future of her three children. She somehow survived by working in people's houses. She was excited about getting a new house. Wept with joy after getting a house and raised both hands and prayed for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Sumon Sarkar is a barber. Wife Tumpa Sarkar has also received three months of official training in sewing. They have twin babies. Sumon's father and grandfather used to earn a living by working in people's houses. They had no land and no home. Landless Sumon is happy to have a house. Now he is dreaming of a bright future of his children. He said, "Earlier people teased us for living in other people's houses. No one wanted to do any mutual transaction and business with us."

"Now we are free from those curses and now we can say proudly I have a home, I have a permanent address," Sumon added.

Magura district has no landless and homeless people now. Magura-1 constituency lawmaker Md Saifuzzaman Shikhar and Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Magura district Dr Ashraful Alam said that now they are planning to emphasise on employment and income generating programmes for those beneficiaries in four upazilas of the district.

Saifuzzaman Shikhar said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared Magura district a landless and homeless free district. As a result, our responsibility has increased. The homeless have been given houses along with land. But many of them are unemployed nonetheless, their basic rights must be guaranteed. We will try for employment for all. Training will be arranged through government and private institutions. No one will remain unemployed here."

In this regard, DC Ashraful Alam said, "A total of 678 people of Magura district have been given houses with land in the shelter project. Many of them are unemployed. We will arrange work for everyone. All arrangements will be made based on their ability."











