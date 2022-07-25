PM urges youths to take up fish processing for livelihood and earn foreign exchange

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged the youths to set up export-oriented fish processing industries to help boost the country's foreign exchange earnings.

"We can process the fish or we can produce various types of products from fish and export those," she said while launching the National Fisheries Week 2022.

The premier hoped that the new generation will come forward further to set up such industries that will create employment opportunities for the jobless.

This year's July 23-29 Fisheries Week began with the theme 'Nirapad Machhea Varbo Desh, Bangabandhur Bangladesh (The country will be filled with safe fish, Bangabandhu's Bangladesh)'.

The programme was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, joined virtually by the PM from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Regarding the 100 economic zones across the country, she requested the young generation to set up their industries there.

She also stressed the need for establishing food and fish processing industries in the economic zones.

Hasina said that fish processing industries will also contribute to meet the domestic demands.

"I believe that by this way we will be able to advance our country further," she said.

She urged all to remain alert against catching shrimp fry by net along coastal areas, including Cox's Bazar and Kuakata, as this destroys many other varieties of fish fries. The prime minister put emphasis on utIlising Haor areas of the country for fish production.

"Haor areas of the country has immense potentials not only for producing rice but also fish. For that purpose we have to set up fish landing stations in various parts of haors (water body) across the country," she said. In this connection she mentioned that the government has built a fish landing station in Netrokona while work on Sunamganj, Kishoreganj and Sylhet areas are going on.

She asked all to utilise their natural water bodies and reservoirs in spite of size for cultivation of fish, crabs, snails and oysters.

"If we can do that there will no scarcity for us, rather we will be able to include new items in our export basket," she said.

Hasina said fish protein is the safest of all proteins.

She mentioned that in Bangladesh the per capita fish protein intake is 62 grams per day, while the country is daily producing 62.5 grams fish protein.

"I think this is a remarkable achievement of the country," she added.

The premier came down heavily on the critics who say that the government has ruined everything.

"Let them say whatever they want. But, we have to do our tasks and move Bangladesh towards prosperity. The country must go ahead as the people are always with us and we have trust in them."

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina release fish fry in the Ganabhaban Lake.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque and Secretary of Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Muhammad Yamin Chowdhury also spoke at the programme.

Earlier, on behalf of the prime minister, the agriculture minister handed over the National Fisheries Award among the recipients. PM Hasina also released several fish fry in the Ganabhaban Lake.

A documentary on the development of fishery sector was also screened at the programme. -UNB











