Brahmaputra, Jamuna, Ganges, Padma on the rise again

As the rainfall was recorded at most places across the country on Sunday and upstream water started entering the country, the water level of Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Ganges-Padma rivers are in rising trend.

The water level of the Teesta, Dharla, Dhudhkumar rivers in the country's northern region and the Manu and Khowai rivers in the north-eastern region is also increasing.

According to the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the rising trend may continue in the regions and water level may increase rapidly at times at some points in next 48 hours.

According to the forecast of meteorological agencies, the FFWC forecast that there is chance of heavy rainfall at some places of the northern and north-eastern region along with adjoining upstream areas of India in next 24 hours.

According to the statement of Bangladesh Meteorological Department, most rainfall was recorded 137cm in Sunamganj districts. Besides, rainfall was recorded in Sirajganj 70cm, Dewanganj of Jamalpur 70cm, Bogura 65cm, Noakhali 63cm, Jariajanjail of Nerokona 60cm, Rangpur 55cm, Dalia of Nilphamari 52cm, Barguna 52cm, Habiganj 52cm, Patuakhali 52cm and Mohadebpur of Naogaon 51cm.











