Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:55 PM
Dhaka’s air quality now ‘moderate’

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 316

Dhaka's air quality witnessed a marked improvement on Sunday morning, after remaining 'unhealthy' a day before.
With an air quality index (AQI) score of 57, recorded at 10:11am, the metropolis ranked 38th in the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
An AQI between 50 and 100 is considered 'moderate' with an acceptable air quality. However, there may be a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution. Chile's Santiago, Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Iran's Tehran occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 166, 154 and 151, respectively.     -UNB



