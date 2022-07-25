Video
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 363

CHATTOGRAM, July 24: A total of 40 people were tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours after testing 295 samples in 12 Covid-19 laboratories in the district on Sunday.
The Covid-19 infection rate in Chattogram hit almost 13.55 percent till Sunday morning.
Health experts emphasized ensuring strict health guidelines to control spreading of Corona, the sources added.
With the diagnosis of 40 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 patients climbed to 1,28,359 in Chattogram district, Dr Ilias Chowdhury, Civil Surgeon of Chattogram, said.
At the same time, the number of healed Covid-19 patients rose to 128 359 with the recovery of 35 more patients during the time in the district.
The average recovery rate currently stands at 98.88 percent in Chattogram city and as well as in the district.
With one more new, the death in Covid 19 rose to 1,367 in the district. A total of 52 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.     -BSS


