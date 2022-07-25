

RU three-day entry test begins

RU sources said 1,78,268 students are going to appear in the three-day entry test this year and they will fight for 4,641 seats in 59 departments under 10 faculties and two institutes.

The admission tests will be held in four shifts everyday under A, B and C units scheduled to be held from July 25 to 27.

A total of 67,237 students will appear in the test under 'A' unit consisting of 27 departments belonging to Arts, Law, Social Science and Fine Art faculties and the Institute of Education and Research, followed by 38,621 students in 'B' unit consisting of six departments belonging to Business Studies Faculty and the Institute of Business Administration.

Besides, 72,410 students will appear in the 'C' unit test with 26 departments belonging to the faculties of Science, Agriculture, Engineering and Life and Earth Science.

Giving an overview about preparations, Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar said they will take the tests in MCQ method and none will be allowed to go outside of examination halls during the 60-minute test.

None of the admission-seekers will be allowed to keep mobile phones, calculators and other electronic devices with memory cards during the examination.

Prof Golam Sabbir categorically said they are very much sincere and positive about holding the tests properly and successfully as they have close coordination with local civil and police administration.

He also said they have adopted 21-point steps to hold the exam successfully. Detailed information about the admission tests remained available on http://admission.ru.ac.bd/ website.

Rajshahi Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton urged the owners of hotels, restaurants and mess not to take extra price of meal and accommodation from the admission seekers and guardians.

Around three lakh students and guardians are expected to arrive here for the purpose of examination.

He said they want to see a successful admission test with concerted efforts of all quarters as Rajshahi has a fame and dignity throughout the country for providing best hospitality.











