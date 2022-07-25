WorldFish celebrates Nat’l Fisheries Week



WorldFish ECOFISH II Activity of Teknaf joins a procession marking the 'National Fisheries Week-2022' organised by the Fisheries Department at Teknaf in Cox's Bazar on Sunday. photo : courtesy

The week, however, began on Saturday (July 23) across the country and will continue till July 29.

A day long programme was held at the Teknaf Upazila auditorium premises with the participation of fishermen and other stakeholders of coastal fisheries community, said a press release.

The programme was featured with rally, open discussion, releasing of fish fry, etc.

Senior Upazila Fisheries Officer of Teknaf Md Delwar Hossain hosted the function while Mohammad Kaiser Khasro, UNO, Teknaf, Cox's Bazar chaired. Upazila Chairman of Teknaf Mr Nurul Alam was present as chief guest.

Shaheed Al Mamun Nasrullah, Research Associate; Sazeed Mehrab and Nazia Hossain, Research Assistant of WorldFish ECOFISH II Activity, Teknaf were present on the occasion.

The invited guests were talking on various success and issues related to the fisheries sector of Bangladesh.

Everyone prayed and hoped for more success and development of this sector for safer fish production, and eradicate malnutrition problems of the country along with economic growth of the country.









