Fishermen return to sea after 65-day ban on fishing

BHOLA, Jul 24: The fishermen in the coastal districts on Sunday started to go to the Bay as the 65-day ban on fishing imposed by the government has been ended.

The ban was imposed on May 20 to ensure smooth breeding of fish which was lifted on Saturday.

UNB Bhola correspondent reports: Many fishermen started gathering at Samraj, Monpura and Dhal Char area of Char Fashion in the morning to go for fishing in the sea again with nets, ice and food for a week. After fishing in the sea for the next seven to eight days they will return.

According to Bhola Fisheries Department, the production of hilsa will increase this year due to this ban and the fishermen will be able to recover the losses. There are 63,954 registered fishermen in Bhola who remained jobless during the ban period.

The government allocated 16,752 metric tonnes of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist the families of 2, 99,135 registered fishermen in 67 upazilas of 14 districts and Chattogram city during the 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay.

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock allocated the VGF rice.

The upazilas under the ban include-Batiaghata, Dakope, Paikgachha Koyra, Dumuria, digholia and Rupsha of Khulna district, Mongla, Morelganj and Sharankhola in Bagerhat district, Ashashuni and Shyamnagar in Satkhira upazila, Bashkhali, anwara, Mirsarai, Sandwip, Karnaphuli, Sitakunda, Chattogram city of Chattogram district, Sadar, Chakaria, Maheshkhali, Ukhiya, Pekua, Kutubdia, Teknaf and Ramu upazilas in Cox's Bazar district, Hatia, Sadar, Subarnachar and Companyganj in Noakhali district, Sonagazi upazila in Feni district, Ramgati, Sadar, Kamalnagar and Raipur upazilas of Laxmipur district, Mehendiganj, Bakerganj, Hizla, Sadar and Ujirpur upazilas in Barishal district, Razapur upazila in Jhalakathi district, Sadar, Patharghata, Amtoli and Taltoli upazilas of Barguna district, Sadar, Mathbaria, bhandaria, Najirpur, Nesarabad, Kaukhali and Indurkani upazilas of Pirojpur district, Sadar, Kalapara, Baufal, Dumki, Mirzaganj, Galachipa, Rangabali and Dashmina of Patuakhali district, Sadar, Borhanuddin, charfashion, Doulatkhan, Lalmohon, Tajumuddin and Manpura upazilas in Bhola district. -UNB















