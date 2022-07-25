Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Fishermen return to sea after 65-day ban on fishing

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 351

BHOLA, Jul 24: The fishermen in the coastal districts on Sunday started to go to the Bay as the 65-day ban on fishing imposed by the government has been ended.
The ban was imposed on May 20 to ensure smooth breeding of fish which was lifted on Saturday.
UNB Bhola correspondent reports: Many fishermen started gathering at Samraj, Monpura and Dhal Char area of Char Fashion in the morning to go for fishing in the sea again with nets, ice and food for a week. After fishing in the sea for the next seven to eight days they will return.
According to Bhola Fisheries Department, the production of hilsa will increase this year due to this ban and the fishermen will be able to recover the losses. There are 63,954 registered fishermen in Bhola who remained jobless during the ban period.
The government allocated 16,752 metric tonnes of rice under the Vulnerable Group Feeding (VGF) programme to assist the families of 2, 99,135 registered fishermen in 67 upazilas of 14 districts and Chattogram city during the 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay.
The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock allocated the VGF rice.
The upazilas under the ban include-Batiaghata, Dakope, Paikgachha Koyra, Dumuria, digholia and Rupsha of Khulna district, Mongla, Morelganj and Sharankhola in Bagerhat district, Ashashuni and Shyamnagar in Satkhira upazila, Bashkhali, anwara, Mirsarai, Sandwip, Karnaphuli, Sitakunda, Chattogram city of Chattogram district, Sadar, Chakaria, Maheshkhali, Ukhiya, Pekua, Kutubdia, Teknaf and Ramu upazilas in Cox's Bazar district, Hatia, Sadar, Subarnachar and Companyganj in Noakhali district, Sonagazi upazila in Feni district, Ramgati, Sadar, Kamalnagar and Raipur upazilas of Laxmipur district, Mehendiganj, Bakerganj, Hizla, Sadar and Ujirpur upazilas in Barishal district, Razapur upazila in Jhalakathi district, Sadar, Patharghata, Amtoli and Taltoli upazilas of Barguna district, Sadar, Mathbaria, bhandaria, Najirpur, Nesarabad, Kaukhali and Indurkani upazilas of Pirojpur district, Sadar, Kalapara, Baufal, Dumki, Mirzaganj, Galachipa, Rangabali and Dashmina of Patuakhali district, Sadar, Borhanuddin, charfashion, Doulatkhan, Lalmohon, Tajumuddin and Manpura upazilas in Bhola district.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Dhaka’s air quality now ‘moderate’
40 test positive for C-19 in Ctg
RU three-day entry test begins
WorldFish celebrates Nat’l Fisheries Week
Fishermen return to sea after 65-day ban on fishing
1, 78,268 students to appear at RU admission test
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
1.35 kg heroin seized in C’nawabganj


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft