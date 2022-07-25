

Green signal for MRT-6 extension



According to a report, lately published in this daily, time and cost extension this time will require the project an additional 18 months and Tk 11,514crore extra, taking the total cost at Tk 33,472crore. Consequently, all bars for further extension of the Metrorail by1.16 km from the original Motijheel-Uttara design to Kamalapur have been removed.



Needs be mentioned, from the beginning, the issue of extension of the project was not above sharp criticism and de bates. Bangladesh Railway strongly opposed the MRT-6's extension to Kamalapur , lest it impede construction and development of MmTH (Multimodal Transport Hub) of Kamalapur Railway Station.



However, under the revised project, length of MRT-6 will be now 22 km, finally to be completed by December 2025 to complete its construction work.



Revision and expansion of any infrastructure project usually involves extra time, labour and monetary cost. From that point of view, MRT 6 - a huge public concern would naturally incur additional cost under a revised project - requiring more land, construction of additional station plazas and more lifts, escalators and ramps.



Earlier on various occasions, we have seen how all pervasive corruption in the name of increasing project cost and time had massively affected our state-sponsored mega development projects. Revision and expansion of projects must be carefully and diligently studied.



We are not against revision of any project, in need. But, our question is whether the extended length of MRT-6 from Uttara to Kamalapur would deliver an extra advantage, and why was it not judiciously planned and considered during the time of the initial feasibility study?



We believe, had the inclusion of Kamalapur been taken into account at the primary stage, such a towering cost, extra time and public sufferings could have been efficiently averted.



However, inept handling of projects once again exposed lack of professionalism and short sightedness of those involved at the centre of policymaking of our projects. Their failure to accomplish any such project in apple pie order , ultimately not only causing common people suffer in the long run, also serves a section of people with undue favour.



We expect, revision and extension works of MRT-6 must maintain cent percent accountability and transparency, especially in the times of newer austerity measures being introduced in the country.



Let us not forget, a number of mega projects had been postponed amid concerns of a debt distress on Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves. Otherwise, it will be tantamount to rearing a white elephant.

