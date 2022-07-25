Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:54 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Green signal for MRT-6 extension

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151

Green signal for MRT-6 extension

Green signal for MRT-6 extension

As the National Economic Council Executive Committee- ECNEC has recently nodded the second revision of the much hyped Metrorail-6 (MRT-6) project, the venture is going to witness yet another cost and time increase.

According to a report, lately published in this daily, time and cost extension this time will require the project an additional 18 months and Tk 11,514crore extra, taking the total cost at Tk 33,472crore. Consequently, all bars for further extension of the Metrorail by1.16 km from the original Motijheel-Uttara design to Kamalapur have been removed.

Needs be mentioned, from the beginning, the issue of extension of the project was not above sharp criticism and de bates. Bangladesh Railway strongly opposed the MRT-6's extension to Kamalapur , lest it impede construction and development of MmTH (Multimodal Transport Hub) of Kamalapur Railway Station.

However, under the revised project, length of MRT-6 will be now 22 km, finally to be completed by December 2025 to complete its construction work.

Revision and expansion of any infrastructure project usually involves extra time, labour and monetary cost. From that point of view, MRT 6 - a huge public concern would naturally incur additional cost under a revised project - requiring more land, construction of additional station plazas and more lifts, escalators and ramps.

Earlier on various occasions, we have seen how all pervasive corruption in the name of increasing project cost and time had massively affected our state-sponsored mega development projects. Revision and expansion of projects must be carefully and diligently studied.

We are not against revision of any project, in need. But, our question is whether the extended length of MRT-6 from Uttara to Kamalapur would deliver an extra advantage, and why was it not judiciously planned and considered during the time of the initial feasibility study?

We believe, had the inclusion of Kamalapur been taken into account at the primary stage, such a towering cost, extra time and public sufferings could have been efficiently averted.

However, inept handling of projects once again exposed lack of professionalism and short sightedness of those involved at the centre of policymaking of our projects. Their failure to accomplish any such project in apple pie order , ultimately not only causing common people suffer in the long run, also serves a section of people with undue favour.

We expect, revision and extension works of MRT-6 must maintain cent percent accountability and transparency, especially in the times of newer austerity measures being introduced in the country.

Let us not forget, a number of mega projects had been postponed amid concerns of a debt distress on Bangladesh foreign exchange reserves. Otherwise, it will be tantamount to rearing a white elephant.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green signal for MRT-6 extension
No alternative to fast repatriation of Rohingyas
Home for the homeless
 Power cut scheme must serve its purpose
Eid time road accidents highest in 7 years
 Countrywide planned power cut begins
Before the silent fourth wave worsen
PM’s call to bring ‘special children’ under education facilities


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft