Ensure playgrounds for

children

Dear Sir

As you are aware, the city is getting overcrowded and more and more buildings are coming up day by day. All the open spaces are being filled up with some structure or the other. As a consequence there is very little open space left for children to play.



Fresh air and games are very important for proper physical and mental growth of children. Exercise is important for their healthy future. With opportunities for free playground narrowing everyday, children now take to streets and the sidewalks of roads to play. This is very risky. Some of them play in unclean areas. This can cause health problems. Moreover, most of the kindergartens in this capital are erecting without adequate place for playground.



I humbly request you to create an awareness among people about the need for playgrounds for the children. I shall be very grateful if something can be done through your esteemed daily in regard to the needful for the provision of adequate number of playgrounds in all the areas.



Chunnu

Wari, Dhaka

