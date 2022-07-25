

Child rights: Still a far cry in Bangladesh



Because of the severe poverty in Bangladesh, most youngsters are unable to reveal themselves and do not receive basic rights from society. The majority of parents assign tasks of earning moneyto their children.



The employment of children Act of 1938 prohibits the employment of children under the age of 12 years, while the factories Act of 1965 prohibits the employment of children under the age of 14 years in any factory.



The employment age under various legislation varies from 14 to 18 years, according to a new law implemented in 2006. According to the United Nations, (UN) Convention on the Rights of the Child, an individual under the age of 18 is a child (UNCRC).



Another child legislation of 1974 said that a person is considered a kid if he is under the age of 16. The Anti-women and Children's Oppression (Amendment) Act of 2003 states that a person is considered a minor if he or she is under the age of 16. A kid who has attained the age of 18 can put a bid on the property or sell it, according to another amending Act passed by the Court of Wards in 2006.



According to Muslim law, a child becomes an adult when he/ she reaches the age of 12 for girls and 15 or 16 for boys. We generally know that every childhas the right to education, dwelling, food, wealth, health care, clean water, sanitation, participation, and protection, among other things.



Regrettably, children's rights are not adequately protected in Bangladesh due to human rights violations. As a result, the majority of youngsters go to work in the fields to make money to support their families or live a decent life.



Despite having the right to nutrition, the majority of children are unable to obtain adequate nourishment, and as a result, they are unable to function effectively in school and society, and develop into healthy adults.



In Bangladesh, there are 2.2 million children under the age of five who are malnourished. The adversity of access to education leads children to various crimes posing serious threats to society.



Child rights situation in Bangladesh is at the rock bottom, which is unsatisfactory. When it comes to child labour, Bangladesh ranks fairly high. Rural youngsters are more likely to be employed in the labour force. They do not receive a fair salary in any of the employment categories.



Child labour rates are greater among males (17.5 percent) than girls (8.1 percent). In Bangladesh, almost 45 percent of child labourers do not attend school to learn something. A huge array of children's jobs exists, including domestic labour, commercial sex work, and smuggling. The fundamental reason for the rise in child labour in Bangladesh is poverty.



Children participate in unskilled physical labour, such as rickshaw pulling (17%), day labour (18%), transportation (12%), and agricultural activities (10%), among other things.



The majority of street children labour in metropolitan areas since they have no relatives or even kin. Despite having rights, they also suffer from health, education, and lack of sufficient sanitation, shelter, and medical treatment. According to UNICEF (2009), these are the issues that are escalating at alarming rates in Bangladesh.



In Bangladesh, violence and persecution of girls are at an all-time high, with 2200 youngsters committing suicide as a result of violations of their rights, according to the Bangladesh health and injury survey.



Above all, the difficulties in Bangladesh are everywhere. Pistols, revolvers, bullets, pipe guns, short guns, cut-rifles, hand bombs, knives, swords, and razors are all carried by the youngsters in shantytowns.



Bangladesh Government, social groups, non-governmental organizations, international human rights organizations, and child rights organizations have already taken some required initiatives. The procedures include ensuring good health care, improving rural people's educational qualifications to reduce child labour, providing allowances to disadvantaged families, and developing food and education programs, among others. We can protect children's rights by following the aforementioned ideas.

Mohammad Al-Amin, Student, Public Administration, Comilla University















