The skill-gap of human capital

Globally, firms say that the quality and supply of skilled labour is a major roadblock to their growth. Employers around the world are also demanding that new hires have both technical and "soft" skills. Across South Asia, skills development is a common concern.



Countries not only need advanced technical and vocational skills, but also a flexible workforce that can adjust to rapid shifts in demand.Competing in today's global economy is complex.



The United Nations General Assembly decided to designate 15 July as World Youth Skills Day.Young people are almost three times more likely to be unemployed than adults and continuously exposed to lower quality of jobs, greater labour market inequalities, and longer and more insecure school-to-work transitions. Women are more likely to be underemployed and under-paid, and to undertake part-time jobs or work under temporary contracts. Education and training are key determinants of success in the labour market.



But unfortunately, existing systems of the developing nations are failing to address the learning needs of many young people, and surveys of learning outcomes and skills show that a large number of youth have low levels of achievement in basic literacy and numeracy.



Rising global youth unemployment is one of the most significant problems facing economies and societies in today's world, for developed and developing countries alike. At least 475 million new jobs need to be created over the next decade to absorb the 73 million youth currently unemployed and the 40 million new annual entrants to the labour market.



In many countries, the informal sector and traditional rural sector remains a major source of employment. The number of workers in vulnerable employment currently stands at 1.44 billion worldwide. Workers in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia account for more than half this number, with three out of four workers in these regions subject to vulnerable employment conditions.



Building job-relevant skills is a pivotal step towards building a more competitive and efficient middle-income economy. Healthy economic growth and structural changes in the economy have been driving increased demand for skilled labour. However, the skills gap that has emerged with the changing labour market conditions may be starting to hold back the economy. Economic growth has been accompanied by a shift in the composition of GDP away from agriculture to the higher-value-added industrial and service sectors.



People employed in these sectors-as machine operators, technicians, craftspeople, sales personnel, professionals, and managers-need different skills and more education and training than those in a predominantly agricultural economy.



The global economy of the day requires advanced, flexible and fungible skills. Workers must be able to adjust not only to domestic shifts in demand but also to what is happening in the global economy and labour market.



With the right skills in the workforce, firms can be more productive and competitive; and the economy can grow faster, creating more and better jobs and climb upto ranks in the Global Competitiveness Index (GCI) - one of whose indices is skills development.



Employers say that the quality and supply of skilled technicians is the third-most significant constraint on company growth, after concerns about power supply and taxes. Effectively skilling the workforce will enhance productivity and growth. The other side of this coin is that skills are essential both to reduce poverty and to improve personal well-being.



There is international evidence that cognitive, social, and technical skills affect wage premiums, earnings, and employment and occupation status. With the right skills, workers will have a better chance of being employed, or being well-equipped to set up their own business and in turn create jobs for others.



Modern CEOs' suggestthat in the first few years of life, literacy and soft skill development modules must be introduced in schools.



In most South Asian countries, large numbers of school-goers drop out early; and large parts of the workforce have little knowledge and few skills that would make them more employable.Early childhood interventions can make a huge difference, as the long-term gains are enormous.



International evidence shows that one additional year of Early Childhood Development leads to an increase in income in adulthood of from 6-17%. Introducing modules focused on literacy and soft skills as part of basic and secondary education and training programmes can also help break the vicious circle of the unskilled being trapped in jobs that require fewer skills, and establish accessible pathways for acquiring skills.



Government should explore innovative public-private partnershipsand introduceperformance-based financing of programs. It is also to be ensured that employers play a critical role in system and team up to support a system focused on delivering demand driven training that respond to the needs.



Raising the productivity of the informal sector is important too. � to 2/3rd of employment in the developing countries is in the informal sector, and enhancing their productivity through skills development will lead to faster economic growth.



About 200 million people are unemployed globally. As a result of demographic shifts, there will be a need for 600 million new jobs over the next 15 years to keep current employment rates stable, particularly in Africa and Asia. At the same time, many companies cannot fill positions because applicants lack the right skills, especially in developing countries.



Our subcontinent records a staggering 13.3% of unemployed population in the age group of 15-29 years. Sectors such as manufacturing, technology, hospitality, corporate, etc are facing a shortage of skilled workforce.



Unemployed and unemployable are two dimensions of the same problem. 'Unemployable' means that job-seekers do not have the necessary soft skills and qualifications for specific job demands despite being technically proficient. The international community has set an ambitious 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Skill Development Mission needs to consolidate and coordinate skilling efforts, but also expedite decision making across sectors to achieve skilling at scale with speed and standards with clear cut sub-missions like Institutional Training, Infrastructure, Convergence, Trainers, Overseas Employment, Sustainable Livelihoods, Leveraging Public Infrastructure-- to act as building blocks for achieving overall objectives, as envisaged recently by the Indian Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.



World Economic Forumargues that the world is undergoing a Fourth Industrial Revolution. The jobs that have driven rapid economic development in the past, from agriculture to light manufacturing, are disappearing and the jobs of the future will be ever more technology-intensive - requiring a higher-skilled workforce. To access these jobs, people will need skills to be able to analyse, adapt, problem solve, manage and work in an increasingly connected way.

Avik Gangopadhyay, an author, columnist & academic, writes from Kolkata, India











