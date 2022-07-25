

EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference

All the branch managers and Regional Managers joined the conference virtually from their workplaces. Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Executives of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.

Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2022.

