Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:53 PM
Home Business

BANKING EVENTS

EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

The half yearly business development conference of Exim Bank was held recently through virtual platform where the purpose was to analyze the overall financial results of the first half of 2022 and to implement business plan for the rest of the year. Managing Director and CEO Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah was present as Chief Guest, says a press release.
All the branch managers and Regional Managers joined the conference virtually from their workplaces. Additional Managing Director of the Bank Mohammad Firoz Hossain, Md. Humayun Kabir, Shah Md. Abdul Bari and Deputy Managing Director Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, Maksuda Khanam and Executives of the Bank were also present in the ceremony.
Managing Director and CEO of the Bank Dr. Mohammed Haider Ali Miah discussed the overall activities, business possibilities and challenges for the bank and chalked out the road map for achieving desired results for the year 2022.



