

Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance

On Thursday, July 21, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Tarek Reaz Khan and Chief Executive Officer (Current Charge) Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA of Guardian Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Guardian Life Insurance located at Police Plaza, Gulshan in the capital.

Deputy Managing Director & COO Zabed Amin, SEVP & CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan and FVP Kazi Najmuddin Md. Nafe, VP & Head of Corporate Affairs Ms Shayantani Twisha along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.

Padma Bank Ltd signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Ltd to avail of Group Life and Health Insurance for the bank's employees, says a press release.On Thursday, July 21, the Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, Tarek Reaz Khan and Chief Executive Officer (Current Charge) Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA of Guardian Life Insurance signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the head office of Guardian Life Insurance located at Police Plaza, Gulshan in the capital.Deputy Managing Director & COO Zabed Amin, SEVP & CHRO M Ahsan Ullah Khan and FVP Kazi Najmuddin Md. Nafe, VP & Head of Corporate Affairs Ms Shayantani Twisha along with other senior officials from both the organizations were also present on the occasion.