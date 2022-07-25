BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation

Bangladesh and Kenya on Sunday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Kenyan head of delegation Ambassador Moi Lemoshira signed the MoUs during first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held between Bangladesh and Kenya at Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.

The two MoUs were signed on cooperation between Foreign Service Academies and Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries.



















