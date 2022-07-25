UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods

UNICEF on Saturday issued Bangladesh Humanitarian Reports in the wake of the recent floods with the following highlights. ??

As of 21 July, there are still 1,590 people, including 636 children, living in 53 shelters in Sylhet district. All families in Sunamganj have already left shelters. The families returning to their damaged homes and lacking access to basic services are in urgent need of multisectoral humanitarian assistance, focused on restoration of services they had before.

Despite all the challenges induced by the devastating flood, about 94,314 people (46,030 female) received COVID-19 booster (3rd dose) with UNICEF ongoing support in vaccination.

UNICEF provided Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF) counselling services to a total of 50,041 Pregnant and Lactating Women (PLW) and 24,083 pregnant women received folic acid, reports ReliefWeb, a humanitarian information portal that hosts more than 720,000 humanitarian situation reports, press releases, evaluations, guidelines, assessments, maps and infographics.,

As of 21st July, UNICEF in partnership with NGO Friends In Village Development Bangladesh, provided lifesaving support on Health, Nutrition, WASH, Education and C4D to about 13,000 affected people (6,500 female).

Over 1.23 million people of whom about 40 per cent are children have received one or more humanitarian assistance/services supported by UNICEF.

The funding gap remains huge at 94 per cent. UNICEF needs US$ 45.7 million to support the affected population with immediate and medium-term interventions.

7.2 million people including 3.5 million children affected by flash flood. Of the affected people 73 Deaths Including 33 children died in 9 districts namely Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Netrokona, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh and Sherpur.

Overall, an estimated 7.2 million people have been severely affected following devastating flash floods which began in May 2022, with a second wave in mid-June 2022 in nine north-eastern districts of Bangladesh: Sylhet, Sunamganj, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Kishoreganj, Netrakona, Brahmanbaria, Mymensingh and Sherpur. Despite the fact that water is receding steadily, the humanitarian situation continues to be dire in the flood affected areas, particularly in Sunamganj and Sylhet districts. Thousands of homes and farmlands remain inundated.

Majority of the displaced families have returned to their homes, however, there are still 3,839 people, including 1,536 children and 58 people with disability (PwD) living in 107 shelters in Sylhet district1 . Hundreds of families are reportedly staying with their relatives and extended family members, while some others remain in common buildings. Communities living in remote sub-districts remain hard to reach due to flooding and poor road infrastructure.

Basic services are gradually returning to normal, although massive challenges remain, for example, some facilities like schools that were used as shelters require extensive cleaning and repair works.

In the WASH sector, the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE) has estimated that some 106,727 water points and 283,355 sanitation facilities have been immensely damaged and needs restoration or reconstruction.

Meanwhile, the risk of Acute Watery Diarrhoea outbreaks, skin and respiratory diseases continue to be high. As of 21 July, 16,469 cases of waterborne diseases and other ailments have been reported and 73 people died including 33 children in Sylhet division.







