Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks extend losing streak

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - Sunday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.
DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), slid 74.07 points or 1.20 per cent to settle at 6,052. Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, plunged 32.68 points to finish at 2,168 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 16.72 points to close at 1,328.
Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, also dropped to Tk 4.71 billion, which was 30 per cent lower than the previous day's tally of Tk 6.77 billion.
All the sectors faced heavy sales pressure, leading to the share price erosion of more than 83 per cent of stocks. Out of 382 issues traded, 318 declined, 42 advanced and 22 issues remained unchanged on the DSE.
Meghna Condensed Milk Industries was the top gainer, soaring 9.82 per cent, while Libra Infusion was the worst loser, losing 5.18 per cent following its corporate declaration.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -shedding 160.89 points to settle at 17,807 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX -plunging 97 points to close at 10,667.
Of the issues traded, 207 declined, 44 advanced and 18 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 5.94 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth Taka 158 million.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft