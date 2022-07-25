Video
ShareTrip employees to get MetLife insurance

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Bangladesh's first and leading online travel agency, ShareTrip Ltd., has selected MetLife to provide insuraance services to its employees.
As a result, employees and their dependents (spouse and children) will be financially protected against accidents, disability and medical emergencies, says a press release.
For selecting employee insurance provider, ShareTrip has taken into consideration MetLife's customized solutions, online claims settlement service, faster payment of insurance claims and financial strength.
In Bangladesh, MetLife provides insurance protection to over 2,70,000 employees and their dependents of more than 800 organizations.
An agreement signing ceremony was held recently between ShareTrip Ltd. and MetLife Bangladesh. Kashef Rahman, Founder; Sadia Haque, Co-Founder & CEO; Sohail Majid, COO; Arup Ratan Barua, CFO; H. N. Ashiqur Rahman, Manager, HR of Share Trip Ltd. and Nafis Akhter Ahmed, Chief Corporate Business Officer (CCBO); Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Director & Head of Employee Benefits; Md Saifur Rahman, Director & Head of Communications; Monirul Islam, Assistant Director, Employee Benefits; Nafis Islam, Manager, Employee Benefits; S.M. Shahriaz Arafat, Manager, Employee Benefits from MetLife Bangladesh along with other senior officials were present at the ceremony.
"ShareTrip is revolutionizing Bangladesh's travel industry and our employees are the force behind our success. MetLife's insurance solutions match our unique needs to make sure that our employees are financially protected against life's uncertainties.", commented the Founder of ShareTrip, Kashef Rahman.
Commenting on this agreement, Nafis Akhter Ahmad, Chief Corporate Business Officer (CCBO) of MetLife Bangladesh said, "Organizations can enhance loyalty and well-being by providing insurance protection to their employees. MetLife's world class insurance solutions help organizations to efficiently manage their unique protection needs and we are proud to extend our services to ShareTrip."


