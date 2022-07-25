Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Latest X series smartphone, the vivo X80 launched

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Business Desk

vivo, a leading brand in the smartphone industry, announced the launch of its latest X series smartphone, the vivo X80 that is a culmination of design, technology and innovation.
Through the release of the latest X series device, vivo presented "Chakrakar" a Short Film featuring Afsana Mimi, Yash Rohan and Nova Firoze.
The film was shot entirely on the vivo X80, showcasing X80's Imaging Capabilities on display aiming to provide professional filmmakers and photographers the opportunity to test the image quality of the new X80.
Taking the success of the short film into account, vivo proudly announces its Visual Creator Short Film contest in the country.
Through this campaign, the brand encourages young directors, university students and new age filmmakers to take part in this competition by creating their own world of cinematography with the help of the X80.
The competition aims to unravel hidden talents in the world of cinematography through this challenge. The competition will take place from 15th June until 24th October in Bangladesh. Users are requested to upload their videos to social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) with the hashtag #vivoVisualCreator #shotonX80Series and mark @vivo official account in their posts. The contestants would also need to email the video to [email protected] with the name, social media account/email address, county/region and some personal remarks about the background of the video created.
A total of 12 awards will be awarded to the contestants, including 5 Global Awards and 7 Regional Awards, for which the winners will be announced on 11th November. The award-winning contestants will receive a certificate of the 2022 edition of the contest, one vivo X80 smartphone, professional comments from 5 judges, a vivo official promotion, $3000 for each of regional awards and $7000 for each of global awards as the prize reward from vivo for their excellent performance.
This contest is vivo's way of promoting smartphone photography and videography in the country. As a brand that holds pride in its camera technology, vivo is rightfully the best host to take upon this challenge with the launch of the X80. The X80 gives power to an average user to become a professional photographer and videographer just by using well qualified equipment that is the all new vivo X80.
The X80 features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, 12 MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera on the main panel that had made professional imaging a reality. Furthermore, with ZEISS as a partner comes ZEISS Professional Imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system surpassing expectations. vivo has always believed in cutting-edge photography and cinematography and will continue to aspire towards making superior technology accessible to everyone.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft