Latest X series smartphone, the vivo X80 launched





Through the release of the latest X series device, vivo presented "Chakrakar" a Short Film featuring Afsana Mimi, Yash Rohan and Nova Firoze.

The film was shot entirely on the vivo X80, showcasing X80's Imaging Capabilities on display aiming to provide professional filmmakers and photographers the opportunity to test the image quality of the new X80.

Taking the success of the short film into account, vivo proudly announces its Visual Creator Short Film contest in the country.

Through this campaign, the brand encourages young directors, university students and new age filmmakers to take part in this competition by creating their own world of cinematography with the help of the X80.

The competition aims to unravel hidden talents in the world of cinematography through this challenge. The competition will take place from 15th June until 24th October in Bangladesh. Users are requested to upload their videos to social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter) with the hashtag #vivoVisualCreator #shotonX80Series and mark @vivo official account in their posts. The contestants would also need to email the video to

A total of 12 awards will be awarded to the contestants, including 5 Global Awards and 7 Regional Awards, for which the winners will be announced on 11th November. The award-winning contestants will receive a certificate of the 2022 edition of the contest, one vivo X80 smartphone, professional comments from 5 judges, a vivo official promotion, $3000 for each of regional awards and $7000 for each of global awards as the prize reward from vivo for their excellent performance.

This contest is vivo's way of promoting smartphone photography and videography in the country. As a brand that holds pride in its camera technology, vivo is rightfully the best host to take upon this challenge with the launch of the X80. The X80 gives power to an average user to become a professional photographer and videographer just by using well qualified equipment that is the all new vivo X80.

The X80 features a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, 12 MP Portrait Camera and a 12MP Wide-Angle Camera on the main panel that had made professional imaging a reality. Furthermore, with ZEISS as a partner comes ZEISS Professional Imaging which includes an array of features that enhances the camera system surpassing expectations. vivo has always believed in cutting-edge photography and cinematography and will continue to aspire towards making superior technology accessible to everyone.

















