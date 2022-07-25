Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:52 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BGMEA, Kuhu to globalise BD culture with garments

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

BGMEA, Kuhu to globalise BD culture with garments

BGMEA, Kuhu to globalise BD culture with garments

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with noted fashion designer Kuhu Plamondon to explore the opportunity of exporting garments linking rich culture and heritage of Bangladesh with fashion.
On behalf of the BGMEA, its President Faruque Hassan inked the agreement which aims to collaborate on developing high-end fashionable garments blending local culture and heritage and taking them to global customers, said the BGMEA on Saturday.
BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, Directors Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Md. Imranur Rahman and Neela Hosa Ara were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.
As per the understanding, BGMEA and Kuhu Plamondon will collaborate to inspire the embedding of Bangladesh's culture and sourcing materials to produce high-end products.
The collaboration aims to build capacity building of the local weavers so that they can use their craftsmanship to design international standard apparel maintaining the quality.
It will explore the usage of indigenous materials for manufacturing export-oriented apparels.
The art and culture, symbol, motif, color etc. of Bangladesh will be embodied into the apparel so that it can be used to explore the untapped business opportunities.
The usage of sustainable and natural materials in the design and manufacturing will be promoted so that it can fulfill the increasing demand of eco-consciousness among the western buyers.
BGMEA and Kuhu Plamondon will jointly work to develop an iconic brand image of Bangladesh to aid the export of Bangladeshi culture.
BGMEA and Kuhu Plamondon will jointly organize workshop for garment factories and local artisans to impart training on developing designs where local textiles and motifs will be used to create a line of fashionable clothing to fit the new generation.
The collections will be promoted, particularly through fashion show and exhibitions, buyers' presentation and digital marketing to create brand awareness.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft