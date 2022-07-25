Salman urges businesses to maintain austerity in use of utilities

Prime Minister's advisor on Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman called upon the businessmen and industrial entrepreneurs to practice austerity in consumption of electricity and other utilities.

"I'll call upon the private sector to pursue austerity as much as possible in consumption of electricity and other utilities under the present circumstances. We'll also have to reduce import of luxurious items," he said.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Export of pharmaceutical sector upon LDC graduation: strategies and way forward" organized by Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) on Saturday.

Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister spoke as special guest while DCCI President Rizwan Rahman chaired the seminar.

Salman said the world-wide energy crisis is impacting Bangladesh. He said signing of agreement between Russia-Ukraine on supply of food grains would the ease the situation and may lead to agreement to on supply of chemical fertilizer. Side by side, there would be good initiative on supply of fuel oil and LNG.

He said there will be no apprehension of dollar crisis if the supply side can be boosted. For this, there is a need to boost export earnings through product diversification. It won't take much time to reach Bangladesh's export earnings to $100 billion if similar facilities can be ensured in other sectors like RMG," he added.

Salman said the achievement in the pharmaceutical sector is phenomenal and skilled human resources made it possible. "Technological advancement is taking place in this sector and we need more research and development, " he added.

"But shifting to producing biological drugs will be a major challenge for us," he added.

Salman hoped that once access to the US market is ensured, this image will help Bangladesh as the best marketing tool, he mentioned. In next four to five years, he said pharmaceutical sector will be a $5 billion dollar industry.

Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, said to cope with the growing energy crisis, the government organizations have been pursuing austerity in consumption of power and other utilities.

But, we don't want that economic activities are hampered anywhere. We'll have to remain alert so that there is no crisis created in the future. Kaikaus said LDC graduation would be an opportunity for Bangladesh despite there is some challenges which needs to be overcome.

Speakers at the seminar said that pharmaceutical sector of Bangladesh is meeting 98 percent of domestic demand and has the potential to become the next RMG in terms of export.

Dhaka Chamber President Rizwan Rahman said that in post graduation period, Bangladesh would face higher tariff regime ranging from 8pc to 15pc in export market which may decline export earnings by 14.28pc equivalent to USD5.73 billion.

Upon economic graduation, he said Bangladesh's IP exemption benefit will be reduced till 2026 having no import restrictions. He requested the government to consider various policy reforms including development of pharmaceutical R&D facility and export market diversification.

Professor Dr. Mustafizur Rahman, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) in his keynote paper said Bangladesh's pharmaceutical sector meets 97 percent of the domestic demand worth of about $3.5 billion.

In FY2022, export of pharma products was $188.8 million. Bangladesh's rank was 67th in the global pharma export market in 2021. But, in terms of Active pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), Bangladesh is heavily dependent on import. In FY 2020-21, Bangladesh's import of API was $1050.1 million. Global API market is of $200 billion.

The API Park having the facility of CETP should be operationalized as early as possible, he mentioned.
















