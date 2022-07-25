

World Vision, celebrates its golden jubilee

To mark this occasion, since September 2021, the organization's staff hosted various programs across the country throughout the year. The celebrations took place at the district, upazila and divisional levels.

On Sunday, the organization held its national level celebration at a hotel in Dhaka with speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury as chief guest.

Cherian Thomas, Regional Leader of South Asia Pacific Office of World Vision and Helen Lafave, Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy of Bangladesh were also present as special guests hoisting national and World Vision flag.

The event was presided over by World Vision Bangladesh Senior Director Chandan Z. Gomes. More than 500 guests, including officials of various government and private institutions, representatives of various embassies and donor organizations, officials of local and international NGOs and academic spheres attended it.

World Vision-BD senior director Suresh Bartlett, opened the event highlighting 50 years' celebration theme song, a film exhibition of World Vision's achievements in the past five decades, and music, dance, and cultural programs.

Besides the chief guest and special guests congratulations, a representative from the organization's Youth and Child Advisory Council, and a former sponsored child gave their testimonies at the event.

In the year 1970 World Vision helped cyclone hit people of Bhola district. The organisation provided relief and rehabilitation services, amounting to USD 200,000, in Hatia, Monpura, Sandeep and Bhola, all areas affected by the cyclone.

In the the following year, it arrived in the region again providing aid to the people impacted by the Liberation War. In 1972 and immediately after the war the organisation came forward to rebuild a war-torn Bangladesh. The same year, World Vision officially opened its offices within the Garo-Baptist Church in Birishiri of Netrokona and thus began its formal journey in Bangladesh.

















