Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

World Vision, celebrates its golden jubilee

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 315
Business correspondent

World Vision, celebrates its golden jubilee

World Vision, celebrates its golden jubilee

World Vision, an international development organization dedicated to child welfare, celebrates its fifty years of operations in Bangladesh.
To mark this occasion, since September 2021, the organization's staff hosted various programs across the country throughout the year. The celebrations took place at the district, upazila and divisional levels.
On Sunday, the organization held its national level celebration at a hotel in Dhaka with speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury as chief guest.
Cherian Thomas, Regional Leader of South Asia Pacific Office of World Vision and Helen Lafave, Deputy Chief of Mission of US Embassy of Bangladesh were also present as special guests hoisting national and World Vision flag.  
The event was presided over by World Vision Bangladesh Senior Director  Chandan Z. Gomes. More than 500 guests, including officials of various government and private institutions, representatives of various embassies and donor organizations, officials of local and international NGOs and academic spheres attended it.
World Vision-BD  senior director Suresh Bartlett, opened the event highlighting  50 years' celebration theme song, a film exhibition of World Vision's achievements in the past five decades, and music, dance, and cultural programs.
Besides the chief guest and special guests congratulations,  a representative from the organization's Youth and Child Advisory Council, and a former sponsored child gave their testimonies at the event.
In the year 1970 World Vision helped cyclone hit people of Bhola district. The organisation provided relief and rehabilitation services, amounting to USD 200,000, in Hatia, Monpura, Sandeep and Bhola, all areas affected by the cyclone.  
In the the following year, it arrived in the region again providing aid to the people impacted by the Liberation War. In 1972 and immediately after the war the organisation came forward to rebuild a war-torn Bangladesh. The same year, World Vision officially opened its offices within the Garo-Baptist Church in Birishiri of Netrokona and thus began its formal journey in Bangladesh.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft