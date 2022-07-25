DBL Ceramics launches display center in Chattogram

Video
The ever-growing infrastructural development of Bangladesh is swiftly changing its landscape. In addition to the continuous growth, users' preferences, needs, and interests are variating and shaping every day. Along with these changes, the demand for quality and aesthetically designed tiles is also increasing. DBL Ceramics' Exclusive Display Center is now in Chattogram to deliver the unparalleled promise of new and world-class tiles to the buyers of Chattogramwith the mesmerizing experience of Versatile Tiles, says a press release.
As one of the best ceramictiles brands in the country, DBL Ceramics has already gained huge popularity and trust among their consumers. DBL Ceramics' Exclusive Display Center has officially launched on the 1st and 2nd floors of CJKS Market, M A Aziz Stadium, intending to flourish the consumers with an enriched experience of using quality, and versatile modern tiles.
The Exclusive Display Center was inaugurated recently by DBL Group's Chairman, Mr. Abdul Wahed, Managing Director, M. A. Jabbar, Vice Chairman, M. A. Rahim, Deputy Managing Director, Mr. M. A. Quader, General Manager of DBL Ceramics, Md. Bayazed Bashar and DBL Ceramics' Brand Ambassador, the country's best cricketer Shakib Al Hasan. Head of Sales of DBL Ceramics, M Abu Hasib Ron and other honorable guests were also present at the opening ceremony.
Shakib Al Hasan, DBL Ceramics' Brand Ambassador said: "DBL Ceramics' sophisticated style, world-class quality, and mesmerizing design has profoundly impressed me. I am greatly hoping that we will be able to give our Chattogram's consumers a great experience."
"DBL Ceramics' ultramodern style, technological edge, and the immense level of performance have earned people's confidence. We believe that this confidence of our stakeholders and our motivation to always move forward with courage and strength help usreach all our milestones", said Mr. Abdul Wahed, DBL Group's Chairman.
DBL Ceramics has been manufacturing and marketing aesthetic and premium quality ceramic tiles to meet building and architectural demand since 2017.


