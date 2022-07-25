

‘Hi-tech parks to make BD knowledge-based economy’

The ICT state minister said this while laying the foundation stone of a Hi-Tech Park in Singra upazila of the district on Sunday.

The Hi-Tech Park will turn Natore a tech-based district which will create job opportunities for youths of the district, Palak said.

The Hi-Tech Park will be built on nine acres of land at Sherkpul Mouja in the upazila involving Tk 190 crore with the financial assistance of the Indian government.

The construction work of the park will be completed within two years.

Once the Hi-tech Park is opened, some 1,000 young people can take training every year and it will help to create employment opportunities for 3,000 youths directly and indirectly.

The state minister also unveiled the plaque of a modern Cineplex and a dormitory building there.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami, Information and Communication Technology Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and officials concerned of the ICT division were, among others, present there. -UNB













NATORE, July 24: State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak on Sunday said Hi-tech parks will play an important role in building a smart Bangladesh and turning it a knowledge-based developed economy from a labour-dependent one.The ICT state minister said this while laying the foundation stone of a Hi-Tech Park in Singra upazila of the district on Sunday.The Hi-Tech Park will turn Natore a tech-based district which will create job opportunities for youths of the district, Palak said.The Hi-Tech Park will be built on nine acres of land at Sherkpul Mouja in the upazila involving Tk 190 crore with the financial assistance of the Indian government.The construction work of the park will be completed within two years.Once the Hi-tech Park is opened, some 1,000 young people can take training every year and it will help to create employment opportunities for 3,000 youths directly and indirectly.The state minister also unveiled the plaque of a modern Cineplex and a dormitory building there.Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami, Information and Communication Technology Department Senior Secretary NM Ziaul Alam, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and officials concerned of the ICT division were, among others, present there. -UNB