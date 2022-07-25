Bangladesh sees growth in home textiles exports

Bangladesh has succeeded in maintaining good growth in home textiles during the last two years, as it managed to ensure smooth production even during the pandemic and lockdowns, when production was badly disrupted in other countries.

As a result, Bangladeshi manufacturers have gained confidence of global buyers, and orders have shifted to this country.

Bangladesh's export earnings from home textiles in FY22 (ending June 30) increased by 43.28 per cent to $1.62 billion from $1.13 billion in FY21, as per the country's Export Promotion Bureau data.

In the financial year 2020-21, home textiles export posted the highest growth of 49.17 per cent, surpassing earnings of $1 billion dollar for the first time.

Bangladesh's home textiles exports to the US - a major importer - increased in 2020 when COVID-19 disrupted the entire world. US import from Bangladesh increased to $240.658 million in 2020 from $205.320 million in 2019. The import further increased to $310.803 million in 2021. The import was $159.572 million in the first five months of this year, according to Fibre2Fashion's market insight tool TexPro, reports fibre2fashion.com.













