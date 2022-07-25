Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian crude oil reaches Narsingdi amid fuel crisis

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 380

Indian crude oil reaches Narsingdi amid fuel crisis

Indian crude oil reaches Narsingdi amid fuel crisis

NARSHINGDI, July 24: The maiden shipment of 25 lakh litres of crude oil imported from India reached the country on Saturday, aiming to tackle the ongoing fuel crisis.
Representatives of Bangladesh and India formally released the crude oil at Aqua Refinery jetty in Gorashal of Narsingdi in the morning.
Private company Aqua Refinery Limited imported Naphtha (crude oil) from Indian Oil Corporation Limited through Indo-Bangladesh Inland Waterways Protocol Route.
Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) director Rafiqul Islam, Indian Oil Corporation Limited Bangladesh country manager Mazhar Alam, Aqua Refinery Limited director operation Ershad Hossain, Shanghai ship owner Masudur Rahman, Aqua Refinery deputy managing director Sajedul Siraj, general manager GM Jahangir Alam, among others, were present at that time.  
After the refining process by Aqua Refinery, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) will buy the crude oil and provide it to the consumer level within one week.
Amid the unprecedented situation due to fuel crisis, the government recently announced suspension of production in diesel-run power plants. It resorted to one -hour area based load shedding across the country to save energy.
The government has also taken some austerity measures including reducing consumption of power at government offices to save power and energy.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft