Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:50 PM
Home Business

Foundation of 114,300-tonne wheat silo laid in Ctg

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 369
Business Correspondent

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP (4th from left) speaking as the chief guest at the foundation laying ceremony for a wheat silo in Chattogram on Saturday.

Bangladesh-based Confidence Infrastructure Limited (Confidence) and USA-based  GSI Group LLC (GSI) on Saturday laid the foundation of a modern steel silo to store wheat at the Concrete Wheat Silo Campus, located on the banks of the river Karnaphuli in Chattogram.
The objective of the silo is to help tackle the food shortage crisis through the long-term preservation of grains.
The event was marked by a ceremony, where the Minister of Food Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, was present as chief guest and Md. Ismiel Hossain, Secretary at the Ministry of Food, was present as a special guest.
The silo will be constructed jointly by Confidence and GSI as a part of the Modern Food Storage Facilities Project co-funded by the Government of Bangladesh and the World Bank, the construction of the silo will be supervised by the Directorate General of Food.
This silo will be capable of preserving grains for two to three years in an automatic temperature- and humidity-controlled environment. Moreover, wheat preserved in the silo will not require chemical or pesticide interventions to ensure quality control, which is not possible in traditionally used silos.
Due to a lack of scope to control the humidity and temperature in silos currently in use at the local distribution centers, storing grains regardless of the season or for long periods of time is not possible. In such a circumstance, this silo will play an effective role in the long-term preservation of wheat.
At the ceremony Sadhan Chandra Majumder, MP, said, "Development of the nation is not possible without ensuring food security. Therefore, our government continues to attach great importance to the country's agriculture. Under the guidance of our Honourable Prime Minister, we are working to modernize our agriculture. As a part of this process, we have decided to install modern silos to preserve grains so that at any given time and in any given circumstance, our people have access to adequate food supplies. We will continue undertaking various initiatives to ensure our food security."
Special Guest Md. Ismiel Hossain praised the timely initiative of the government and expressed strong hope that as a result of such steps, in the near future, food security in Bangladesh will be further strengthened especially during times of crisis. He also called upon the Ministry of Food as well as everyone else to continue working together to ensure the food security of the nation.
Salman Karim, Managing Director of Confidence Group, Shakhawat Hossain, Director-General of The Directorate General of Food; Rupam Kishore Barua, Member of the Board of Directors of Confidence Group; and Md. Rezaul Karim Sheikh, Project Director of the Modern Food Storage Facilities Project also spoke on the occasion.
Two of the silos will be used to store wheat, while six will be used to store rice. Out of the eight regions, Bangladesh-based Confidence Infrastructure Limited and USA-based GSI Group LLC will jointly build silos in three regions - a 48,000 metric tonne capacity rice silo in Barishal, a 48,000 metric tonne capacity rice silo in Narayanganj, and the 114,300 metric tonne capacity wheat silo in Chattogram. The core objective of the project is to build up an effective food storage system at the government and family levels for post-disaster emergency situations.


