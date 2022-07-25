‘Stocks falling for shaken confidence, not load-shedding’

Trading in the stock market is declining by value and volume in recent weeks and many are blaming affect of load shedding but others hold accountable the shaken confidence and panic sale of small investors in the backdrop of soaring as inflation and other macroeconomic factors.

Recession is gripping the global economy in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war and it is also slowly impacting Bangladesh economy undermining investors' confidence in stock market.

The ongoing area based load-shedding is not affecting stock trading as most small investors trade over smart phone network and office desktops and laptops having back up powers support for 60 to 80 minutes during power cut.

Besides, all exchanges houses have back up power generating facilities as a result one can't blame that trading is largely affected by ongoing load shedding.

As per market statistics stock trading is normally taking place and it is now going like the time before area based power cut started.

The day before the start of load shedding on Monday last week the DSE turnover was over Tk515.3 crore with transactions of 13,42,68,226 numbers of shares and mutual funds.

And at the end of last week on Thursday total turnover was Tk676.93 crore from transactions of 18,01, 61,950 shares and mutual funds. It means transactions even rose both in numbers and value but main index fell sharply due to panic sales.

Despite the rise in value and numbers of shares and mutual funds traded, the DSE index continued to fall on Monday last week. It was 6216.89 points and it fell by 90.37 points to 6126.52 points on Thursday last.

Shakil Rizvi, managing director of Shakil Rizvi Stock Limited told the Daily Observer that, "During load shedding I get the normal transactions in my house. No significant drops of my clients. But the problem is shaken confidence and fear of instability due to different macro economic factors."

He said, "In my office I do have power back up and most of the brokerage houses do have the same."

He said as trading is taking place over online so it is easy to understand the share trading participants numbers. He said currently selling spree is higher than buying. He blamed falling confidence among investors due to few macro economic uncertainties locally and some international factors.

Khugesta Nur E Naharin (Munni), managing director of Modern Securities Limited said, "I do not see any problems in my security house trading. The numbers of investors are as usual like other days."

She said, "In our big screen which is set up at my office we see every minute data during trade."

No significant fluctuation in trading despite power cut in different areas during stock trading time.

But index continuously fell due to panic sales as small investors are in panicked by uncertainty of economic situation.

But Munni is optimistic that this week it may be in better situation and index will rise. She said panic does not stay longer and numbers of buying may increase in the current week.















