Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 July, 2022, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

‘Stocks falling for shaken confidence, not load-shedding’

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 344
Shamsul Huda

Trading in the stock market is declining by value and volume in       recent weeks and many are blaming affect of load shedding but others hold accountable the shaken confidence and panic sale of small investors in the backdrop of soaring as inflation and other macroeconomic factors.
Recession is gripping the global economy in the wake of Russia-Ukraine war and it is also slowly impacting Bangladesh economy undermining investors' confidence in stock market.   
The ongoing area based load-shedding is not affecting stock trading as most small investors trade over smart phone network and office desktops and laptops having back up powers support for 60 to 80 minutes during power cut.
Besides, all exchanges houses have back up power generating facilities as a result one can't blame that trading is largely affected by ongoing load shedding.
As per market statistics stock trading is normally taking place and it is now going like the time before area based power cut started.
The day before the start of load shedding on Monday last week the DSE turnover was over Tk515.3 crore with transactions of 13,42,68,226 numbers of shares and mutual funds.
And at the end of last week on Thursday total turnover was Tk676.93 crore from transactions of 18,01, 61,950 shares and mutual funds. It means transactions even rose both in numbers and value but main index fell sharply due to panic sales.
Despite the rise in value and numbers of shares and mutual funds traded, the DSE index continued to fall on Monday last week. It was 6216.89 points and it fell by 90.37 points to 6126.52 points on Thursday last.
Shakil Rizvi, managing director of Shakil Rizvi Stock Limited told the Daily Observer that, "During load shedding I get the normal transactions in my house. No significant drops of my clients. But the problem is shaken confidence and fear of instability due to different macro economic factors."
He said, "In my office I do have power back up and most of the brokerage houses do have the same."
He said as trading is taking place over online so it is easy to understand the share trading participants numbers. He said currently selling spree is higher than buying. He blamed falling confidence among investors due to few macro economic uncertainties locally and some international factors.
Khugesta Nur E Naharin (Munni), managing director of Modern Securities Limited said, "I do not see any problems in my security house trading. The numbers of investors are as usual like other days."
She said, "In our big screen which is set up at my office we see every minute data during trade."
No significant fluctuation in trading despite power cut in different areas during stock trading time.
But index continuously fell due to panic sales as small investors are in panicked by uncertainty of economic situation.  
But Munni is optimistic that this week it may be in better situation and index will rise. She said panic does not stay longer and numbers of buying may increase in the current week.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
EXIM Bank holds half yearly business dev conference
Padma Bank inks deal with Guardian Life and Health Insurance
Premier Bank half yearly business confce held
Tata seeks £1.5b aid to keep British steel plant open
BD, Kenya to boost bilateral cooperation
Indian banking stocks rally on rising rates
PRAN-RFL targets $2b export by 2030
UNICEF issues BD Humanitarian Situation Report on floods


Latest News
Human chain demands auditorium in Netrakona
Hasina’s comment to drop Khaleda from Padma Bridge a political humor
Meeting on saving electricity held in Dinajpur
33 held on various charges in Rajshahi
Man gets life term for raping child in Tangail
Elderly man killed in Kurigram road crash
Pedestrian killed in Dinajpur road accident
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen turns down Banga Bibhushan award
Trader found dead in Noakhali
4 CU students expelled for sexual assault of two students
Most Read News
Evacuation alert after volcano erupts in southern Japan
Global Covid cases top 574 million
Pakistan not far from 'Sri Lanka moment', warns Imran Khan
Turkish minister: Russia denies attacks on Ukrainian port after grain deal
Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hits US missiles
California wildfire rages as US bakes in record-setting heat wave
Milley: China more aggressive, dangerous to US, allies
Trott named as new Afghanistan coach
Santal community brings out a colourful rally in Gaibandha
The Teacher-Employee Alliance formed a human chain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft