Savings account deposits rise as other profitable windows diminish

Diminished confidence in non-banking financial sector amid various irregularities, discouraging sale of savings certificates, stock market volatility and overall lack of investor confidence in the business sector are compelling people to deposit their hard-earned money in saving accounts.

According to Bangladesh Bank data, savings deposits in banks have risen in recent years in spite of the pandemic and the lower interest rates. Such deposit accumulation is one of the key sources of the banks' funds that grew by 22.6 percent in March 2022 on a year-on-year basis.

It was 20.18 percent in March 2020 and 19.97 percent in the same period of 2019. Consequently, the yearly average deposit per account also rose to Tk33,000 in March 2022, which was Tk31,000 in 2021 and Tk27,000 both in 2020 and in 2019.

The growth in the total deposits in 2022 was around 15 percent while the nominal GDP is around 13 percent. Economists and people concerned in the financial sector say this usually happens because of economic growth.

Although some argue that these deposits have negative returns in proportion to the inflation rate, this is becoming a major headache for the shrinking deposit dividends but this saving amount in the banking sector is rising as there is a limited offer for investment and the people have more confidence in the banking sector than any other sector for investment.

Earlier on August 8 last year, Bangladesh Bank (BB) issued a circular where they said, the interest rate of term deposits must not be less than inflation. In case of setting a monthly interest rate on deposits of three months or above, banks have been instructed to calculate the average inflation of the previous three months, according to the circular that will come into effect immediately.

Low-interest rates are a blessing for borrowers but a curse for middle-class depositors who depend on interest earnings. But if we look at the BB's data, in the last six months, the average inflation of the country was 5.91 percent, 5.96 percent, 6.02 percent, 6.08 percent, 6.22 percent and 6.64 percent respectively.

The Scheduled Banks Weighted Average deposit rate from January to May was 4.01 percent, then 4.02 percent, 4.01 percent, 4.02 percent and 4.02 percent respectively. However, the actual inflation during this time was 5.86 percent, 6.17 percent, 6.22 percent, 6.29 percent, 7.42 percent and in July it hit a nine-year high at 7.56 percent.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director at Policy Research Institute (PRI) said: "Deposit growth is not bad. but it does not look like it is going to be good in the next fiscal year. People's savings are declining owing to rising inflation, which may continue next year. In this situation, if the government borrows so much in the new fiscal year, the private sector's credit flow may be disrupted."





