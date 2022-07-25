Rights group seeks arrest of  Rajapaksa in Singapore

COLOMBO, July 24: A human rights group documenting alleged abuses in Sri Lanka has filed a criminal complaint with Singapore's attorney general, seeking the arrest of former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for his role in the nation's decades-long civil war. from South Asia.

The International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) said Rajapaksa committed serious violations of the Geneva Conventions during the civil war in 2009 when he was the country's defense chief, according to a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.

The South Africa-based ITJP argued that, based on universal jurisdiction, alleged abuses were subject to prosecution in Singapore, where he fled after months of unrest over his country's economic crisis.

Rajapaksa tendered his resignation in Singapore, a day after fleeing on July 13. Anti-government protesters stormed the official offices and residences of the president and prime minister. read more

"The criminal complaint that has been filed is (based on) verifiable information about the crimes that have been committed, but also on evidence that actually links the individual in question, who is now in Singapore," said Alexandra Lily Kather, one of the lawyers. that she drafted the complaint, she told Reuters by telephone from Berlin.

"Singapore really has a unique opportunity with this lawsuit, with its own law and with its own policy, to speak truth to power."

Rajapaksa could not be reached for comment through the Sri Lankan High Commission in Singapore. He has previously strongly denied allegations that he was responsible for human rights abuses during the war.

A spokesman for the Singapore attorney general did not respond to a request for comment. The country's foreign ministry said Rajapaksa entered the Southeast Asian city-state on a private visit and had not applied for or received asylum.

Shubhankar Dam, a professor at Britain's University of Portsmouth Law School who has taught in Singapore, said that while its courts could try alleged war crimes, genocide and torture, he had repeatedly argued that such jurisdiction it should only be invoked as a last resort.

"While neutrality is not officially enshrined in Singapore's foreign policy, it has long cultivated a form of impartiality," Dam said.

"Any decision to prosecute a former foreign head of state must be balanced against his foreign policy goals."

Sri Lanka ended a 25-year civil war between separatist insurgents from the Tamil ethnic minority and government forces in 2009. Human rights groups accused both sides of abuses during the war. -REUTERS







