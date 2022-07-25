Video
Murmu to take oath as president on Monday

Published : Monday, 25 July, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 301

NEW DELHI, July 24: President-elect Droupadi Murmu will take oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday followed by a 21 gun salute.
The Union Home Ministry said the ceremony will be held at the central hall of Parliament at 10.15 AM on Monday where Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will administer the oath of the office of the President to her.
The President-elect will take the oath of office followed by a 21 gun salute, the home ministry said.
The President will then deliver an address.
Before the ceremony, the outgoing President and the President-elect will arrive in Parliament in a ceremonial procession.
Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, Members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government will attend the ceremony.
On the conclusion of the ceremony in the central hall of the Parliament, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President.
Ms Murmu, 64, scripted history on Thursday after defeating Opposition Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha in an one-sided contest.    -PTI








